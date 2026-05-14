HQCompany Philippines, Pyxis explore partnership in eco-friendly mobility and smart tourism in Singapore

Yongsoo Samuel Cho, chief executive officer of HQCompany Philippines and Tommy Phun, chief executive officer of Pyxis, met in Singapore to discuss strategic cooperation and future business directions between the two companies.
The meeting was designed to explore the possibility of cooperation in the eco-friendly water transportation and smart tourism industries and the two companies exchanged views on sustainable future mobility projects and ways to expand the global market.
In particular, the possibility of promoting various joint projects was reportedly discussed based on the eco-friendly river cruise project operated by Pyxis and HQ Company Philippines' global business network and business development capabilities.
Through this meeting, the representatives of the two companies agreed to further strengthen mutual trust and continue cooperation to build long-term partnerships.
Industry officials say the Singapore meeting is likely to lead to a new cooperative model in the Southeast Asian tourism and eco-friendly mobility industry in the future. (SPONSORED CONTENT)