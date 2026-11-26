The refreshed HSBC Premier responds to the changing needs of affluent customers, from growing and protecting their wealth to managing finances overseas and planning for their families. It combines HSBC’s international banking capabilities with personalized relationship support and benefits that extend into travel, health, and well-being.

Global expertise with a personal perspective

At the core of HSBC Premier is a relationship that connects clients with financial expertise suited to their goals. Dedicated relationship managers and licensed wealth specialists provide support as customers explore investment choices and plan for different stages of life.

Clients can access multi-currency wealth solutions and opportunities to invest locally and internationally. HSBC’s Wealth Insights, featuring market reports and expert analysis, help customers better understand developments that may shape their financial decisions. Invitation-only wealth outlook sessions and events offer further opportunities to learn from specialists and discuss the investment landscape.

For customers with financial commitments in more than one market, Global View and Global Transfers make it easier to stay connected to their finances. These services allow clients to view their HSBC accounts worldwide through a single log-in and transfer funds across linked accounts in real time for free.

Whether clients are building investments at home or managing responsibilities overseas, these services bring practical support to a banking relationship designed around their individual priorities.

Support beyond financial goals

HSBC Premier also recognizes the place of health and well-being in long-term planning. Through participating healthcare providers, such as Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu, clients can access VIP health services that include executive check-up support and a dedicated medical concierge to help coordinate healthcare requirements. These complement the insurance solutions available to customers as they consider their personal and family protection needs.

Travel privileges extend that support to time spent away from home. HSBC Premier Travel Cardholders enjoy complimentary airport lounge access up to 10 times a year, along with two complimentary airport transfers and two airport meet-and-greet services through the HSBC Life’s Premier app. Travel insurance coverage of up to USD100,000 offers added protection, while special flight and hotel offers give customers more options when planning their next journey.

Cardholders also enjoy 0%¹[1] foreign exchange transaction fees on foreign currency purchases made overseas or online, alongside 4x bonus points on international purchases and discounts at participating local and international duty-free stores.

An evening of discovery and celebration in Cebu

The Life’s Premier event paired opportunities for discovery with an evening of dining and entertainment. Guests enjoyed a curated plated dinner, a high-energy performance by Gary Valenciano, and exciting giveaways that added to the celebration.

[1] Mastercard converts foreign currency transactions to Philippine Pesos and charges 0.99% FX cross border service fee.