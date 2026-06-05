IEKHQ Holdings change mame to 'HQ Company,' enhances global business

"IEKHQ Holdings," a global cross-border business company, announced on the 5th that it will change its name to "HQ Company" and speed up targeting the global market.

The name change was decided to move past from the existing holding company (Holdings) structure and start developing a work-oriented and mobile business in earnest, and to build a more intuitive and modern brand identity.

HQ Company, led by its Founder and CEO Yongsoo Samuel Cho, has been developing a diversified business portfolio, including trade, investment, and development of new and renewable energy infrastructure between Korea and the Philippines. In particular, based on Korea's excellent technology, it is leading large-scale infrastructure projects such as construction, operation, and transfer (BOT) projects in the Philippines.