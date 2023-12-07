Igniting campus spirit with first leg of vivo School Tour in Lyceum

IN AN electrifying display of youthful energy and enthusiasm, vivo, the official smartphone partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), kicked off the first leg of its much-anticipated vivo School Tour at Lyceum University of the Philippines on September 29, 2023.

The highlight of the event was the riveting 3 on 3 basketball challenge, where six teams from Lyceum competed fiercely and two teams won for the honor of representing their school at the Grand Finals scheduled for November. The exhilarating competition showcased the passion and sporting prowess of the students, as they dribbled, dunked, and displayed their basketball skills.