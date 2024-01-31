Il Corso Filinvest Malls: A coastal lifestyle destination in Cebu

IL Corso, the Filinvest Mall in Cebu, welcomed and participated in the Sinulog Festival with exciting activities from January 19-21, 2024. This included the Stellar Show, the first musical fountain dancing to the beats of Sinulog, a Festival Pop-up Fair, and Food Fest by the Sea enhancing the festival experience for the community.

IL Corso has become a favorite coastal destination, seamlessly merging shopping and dining with stunning sea views. With sixteen ( new concepts set to open this year, IL Corso highlights its new mix of retail and specialty dining offerings in Cebu.

Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Business Retail Head of Filinvest Malls, envisions IL Corso as a dynamic space where practical shopping meets a refreshing lifestyle. The cinemas, which opened December 2023, complements the mall’s diverse dining options. In a sustainable move, the mall introduced solar streetlamps along the South Road Properties (SRP) coast, that will extend usability into the evening while ensuring a relaxing and safe stroll along the bay.

Judith Sanchez, General Manager of IL Corso Filinvest Malls, emphasizes its continuous efforts to bring more brands and exciting recreational activities in 2024. By end of the year, several enhancements, including IL Corso’s iconic Lighthouse, the opening of Min Nan, an authentic Chinese restaurant from Cebu, will occupy 1,200 square meters of space with three (3) floors that can accommodate up to 400 people. McDonalds, one of the largest and loved fast-food chains in the country, will soon open their first tandem drive-thru in SRP, complemented with a party area and a play place for kids. All this will add value for more family bonding moments at IL Corso. (SPONSORED CONTENT)