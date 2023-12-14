IL Corso Filinvest Malls heralds in the holiday season with festive splendor

The Il Corso tree lighting ceremony also featured a special appearance by Senior Assistant Vice President Denise Lagayan, who announced the mall's exciting lineup of Christmas activities.

These activities include: “Christmas Stellar (The Dancing Fountain Show),” a Santa Claus Meet and Greet, and Salsa Bachata Kizomba Zouk by the Coast.

Looking ahead, IL Corso General Manager Judith Sanchez outlined ambitious plans for the future, envisioning the mall's transformation into a comprehensive dining and entertainment hub by early next year. This strategic vision aligns with IL Corso's unwavering commitment to providing a vibrant and dynamic space for the community to gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

A heartfelt donation

Il Corso grasped the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the general well-being of the community amidst the dazzling lights and beautiful music.

As a demonstration of the shopping center's commitment to promoting happiness and providing assistance during the holiday season, the Everlasting Hope Foundation and the shopping center collaborated to make a sizeable donation to an organization that helps children who have survived cancer.

With an emerald-themed Christmas Illumination Ceremony, IL Corso set the stage for a season filled with joy, togetherness, and the promise of exciting transformations in the coming year.

For more information and holiday festivities schedules, visit Il Corso’s social media pages and follow Il Corso Filinvest Malls on Facebook and @ilcorsofilinvestmalls on Instagram.