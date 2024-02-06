Indulge in Culinary Extravaganza for Chinese New Year at the Hai Shin Lou

CELEBRATE the Lunar New Year with a culinary spectacle at Hai Shin Lou, where the essence of Cantonese cuisine comes to life. From February 9 to 11, 2024, the restaurant invites patrons to savor an exclusive menu featuring authentic flavors and premium seasonal ingredients.
Choose from three meticulously crafted set menus:
Gong Xi Fa Cai Set Menu A: P 16,888
Grandeur Royal Set Menu B: P 26,888
Six Precious Set Menu C: P 29,888
Each dish embodies collective wishes for abundance, prosperity, and good fortune. The ambiance at Hai Shin Lou during these days exudes joy, creating the perfect backdrop for your Lunar New Year celebration.
Whether enjoying the modern aesthetic of the main dining area or opting for one of the exquisitely designed private dining rooms, guests can relish an exclusive setting for intimate gatherings. The maximum capacity for each reservation is 10 persons.
Operating hours are as follows:
Tuesdays to Sundays
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
For reservations, reach out to Hai Shin Lou's hospitality team at +63 919 083 6768 or hospitality.ceb@marcopolohotels.com.
Embark on this culinary journey, where simplicity meets sophistication, and usher in the Year of the Wooden Dragon with unparalleled dining at Hai Shin Lou. (SPONSORED CONTENT)