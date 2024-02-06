Indulge in Culinary Extravaganza for Chinese New Year at the Hai Shin Lou

CELEBRATE the Lunar New Year with a culinary spectacle at Hai Shin Lou, where the essence of Cantonese cuisine comes to life. From February 9 to 11, 2024, the restaurant invites patrons to savor an exclusive menu featuring authentic flavors and premium seasonal ingredients.

Choose from three meticulously crafted set menus:

Gong Xi Fa Cai Set Menu A: P 16,888

Grandeur Royal Set Menu B: P 26,888

Six Precious Set Menu C: P 29,888

Each dish embodies collective wishes for abundance, prosperity, and good fortune. The ambiance at Hai Shin Lou during these days exudes joy, creating the perfect backdrop for your Lunar New Year celebration.

Whether enjoying the modern aesthetic of the main dining area or opting for one of the exquisitely designed private dining rooms, guests can relish an exclusive setting for intimate gatherings. The maximum capacity for each reservation is 10 persons.