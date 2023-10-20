Inspiring excellence on the greens: the ‘Swing of Hope’ champions exhibit indelible sportsmanship.

As the sun sets on the “Swing of Hope: A Golf Tournament for a Cause,” it's time to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the tournament's champions.

In a day filled with sportsmanship, camaraderie, and the spirit of giving back, these golfers emerged as the best in their classes.

Class A:

Champion: Atty. Joseph Cubelo

Second Place: Dr. Lito Cubelo

In Class A, Atty. Joseph Cubelo showcased his exceptional skills to secure the championship, with Dr. Lito Cubelo taking the well-deserved second place.

Class B:

Champion: Elton John Balbutin

Second Place: Marlon De Guzman

Class B witnessed an outstanding performance by Elton John Balbutin, who secured the championship, and Marlon De Guzman, who stood as the second-place winner.

Class C:

Champion: Jermaine Aviles

Second Place: Dr. Rail Litigio

Third Place: Janzen Chua

Class C was fiercely contested, with Jermaine Aviles emerging as the champion. Dr. Rail Litigio and Janzen Chua displayed remarkable skill, securing the second and third places, respectively.

Notably, Jermaine Aviles claimed the titles of "Over-all Lowest Net" and "Over-all Lowest Gross," demonstrating exceptional golfing prowess and consistency throughout the tournament.

These champions not only showcased their golfing talent but also exemplified the spirit of the “Swing of Hope” event—a commitment to excellence, a passion for golf, and a shared dedication to making a positive impact in the community.

Their names will be etched in the annals of this memorable tournament, a testament to their skill, sportsmanship, and the hope they've brought to the community. (SPONSORED CONTENT)