iPhoneParaSaTanan: Kuha na sa bag-ong iPhone16 sa presyo na P68 kada adlaw sulod sa ka 24 na buwan uban sa Home Credit

The wait is over for all Apple fans! The much-awaited iPhone 16 Series has finally arrived in the country, and Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), the country's leading consumer finance company, is making it easier for Filipinos in Cebu and Western Visayas to own Apple’s latest devices, thanks to its flexible installment plans available at select iPhone resellers across the region.

Upgrade or switch to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max without breaking the bank. With Home Credit’s financing, you can enjoy payments as low as P68 per day, depending on your preferred option and plan.

Enjoy fast, flexible installments

Home Credit makes it easy to purchase your iPhone 16 device with just a 30 percent downpayment and flexible installment plans to fit your budget. You can opt for 0 percent interest for up to 12 months installment plan or 1 percent interest per month for up to 24 months installment options—giving more Filipinos the opportunity to own Apple’s premium technology, making #iPhonesForEveryone.

With just one valid ID, eligible customers can apply for an installment plan and get approval in as fast as one minute. You can download the Home Credit App from Google Play or the App Store to get pre-approval of product installments for a quick shopping experience. You can also approach a Home Credit sales representative at any partner store to assist with your purchase.

You can get Home Credit’s incredible offer at Home Credit-supported iPhone resellers across Cebu, such as Aerophone, DBCI Gadgets and Accessories Shop, K&L Marketing, R&M Primacy Ventures OPC, and Thinking Tools. For Western Visayas, this exciting offer is available at Gadget Headz, Galleon, JI Telecom, Pos Digital, and Wave Mobile.