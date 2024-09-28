IPI Center Done Rockwell: Redefining Cebu’s Urban Landscape

Cebu has long been a symbol of economic development in Central Visayas, recognized as the “fastest growing regional economy” in the Philippines in 2023, posting a 7.3% growth in gross regional domestic product (GRDP). In 2022, Cebu City alone contributed 22.4% of Central Visayas' GRDP, which was valued at ₱1.29 trillion. That same year, Cebu City's economy grew by 8.4%, driven by robust expansions in neighboring cities such as Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.
The city’s relentless progress is fueled by key infrastructure projects like the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and the globally recognized Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s Terminal 2. Ongoing developments like the Cebu Bus Rapid Transport further enhance Cebu’s connectivity and economic appeal.
Tourism continues to be a major economic driver as it attracts local and international visitors with its strategic location, excellent transportation network, and rich cultural and natural attractions. Meanwhile, the city’s highly skilled workforce has made Cebu a top destination for IT-BPM firms and multinational companies. In 2023, Cebu captured 54% of office transactions outside Metro Manila, totaling 112,900 sqm of office space deals, according to Colliers Philippines. The majority of these transactions came from outsourcing firms, further cementing Cebu as a prime hub for BPOs/KPOs and shared services companies.
As Cebu’s economy thrives, so does the demand for world-class real estate developments to support its growing business and lifestyle needs. In response to this, Rockwell Land, in partnership with International Pharmaceuticals Inc., expands its presence in Cebu with IPI Center Done Rockwell. This 2.8-hectare mixed-use development along Pope John Paul II Avenue will feature retail, residential, and office towers, including 1 Rockwell, Rockwell Workspaces' first office building in Cebu, and Lincoln, a landmark 50-story residential tower designed to redefine upscale urban living in the region.
With Lincoln and 1 Rockwell, IPI Center Done Rockwell marks a new chapter for Cebu’s residential and commercial landscape, offering a holistic urban lifestyle. Residents and visitors can enjoy a seamless community experience, with thoughtfully designed spaces and premium retail options just steps away. Bringing Rockwell’s signature sophistication and innovation to the Queen City of the South, the development promises a unique blend of convenience, luxury, and community-centric living.
Lincoln at IPI Center: Cebu City’s new home address
Inspired by Proscenium in Makati City, Lincoln at IPI Center will stand 50 storeys tall and offer studio to three-bedroom units that range from 33 to 278 square meters in size. Residents will enjoy spacious, sophisticated condo units and be afforded safety with an exclusive elevated drop-off area. Meanwhile, it is only steps away from the community’s retail area and its wealth of dining and shopping options. Investors will also find the convenience of after-sales service through Rockwell’s own property management and leasing services.
With IPI Center set to rise in a prime location, providing luxury living, modern workspaces, and premium retail, now is the perfect time to invest in Cebu’s thriving business landscape.
1 Rockwell at IPI Center: redefining workspaces in Cebu
Complementing the luxury living showcased by Lincoln, 1 Rockwell sets a new benchmark for workspaces in Cebu. While Lincoln brings sophistication to residential life, 1 Rockwell delivers innovative, sustainable office solutions, ensuring that residents and businesses experience the distinct brand of service Rockwell has become known for.
Rockwell Workspaces has maintained an average of 96% occupancy rate over the past five years by developing sustainable and cutting-edge office spaces. 1 Rockwell continues this legacy by incorporating energy-efficient systems like High-Efficiency VRF Inverter Air Conditioning and LED lighting as the workplace aims to be a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver-certified building. This approach mirrors the sustainable design principles found in other Rockwell Workspaces, such as Rockwell Business Center Sheridan, 8 Rockwell, and 1 Proscenium.
Designed for flexibility, 1 Rockwell caters to startups, multinational corporations, and the booming BPO/KPO sector, offering scalable solutions to meet diverse business needs. As Cebu continues to attract more BPOs/KPOs due to its highly skilled workforce and competitive business environment, 1 Rockwell provides the ideal infrastructure with its advanced technology, sustainable design, and amenities tailored for round-the-clock operations.
Modern amenities, including rainwater collection systems, low-flow water fixtures, and electric vehicle charging stations, make 1 Rockwell not only innovative but also future-ready. Advanced technologies like contactless access systems and state-of-the-art air filtration ensure a safe work environment.
Beyond functionality, 1 Rockwell embodies Rockwell's signature touch of sophistication with high-end finishes and spacious layouts designed to foster productivity and collaboration. Its infrastructure and amenities provide businesses with everything needed to thrive while creating a sense of community, exclusivity, and innovation.
With Cebu’s office market on the rebound and an increasing demand for premium workspaces, 1 Rockwell offers an exceptional investment opportunity. Following the success of 8 Rockwell in Makati, which has shown significant appreciation since its launch, 1 Rockwell presents similar potential for long-term growth.
As IPI Center Done Rockwell takes shape, 1 Rockwell not only transforms the office market but also helps establish the Queen City of the South as a new hub for world-class business and innovation. This development marks a pivotal moment in Cebu’s growth, making it a destination for thriving businesses and elevated urban living.
(SPONSORED SUPPLEMENT)