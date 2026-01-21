IPI turns Sinulog victory into lifeline for Cebu, donates P500,000 to Binaliw Landfill victims.

In a powerful act of compassion that transforms celebration into service, International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI), through IPI Foundation Inc., has pledged its entire P500,000 Sinulog Grand Prize to the families of Barangay Binaliw displaced by the recent landfill tragedy.
Fresh from its championship win at the Sinulog Grand Parade, IPI announced that the cash prize will be fully redirected to support relief, basic needs, and resettlement efforts for affected families—underscoring the belief that triumph carries responsibility, and that true victory is measured by impact on lives.
IPI’s award-winning Sinulog float was designed as a tribute to faith, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Cebu—a visual reminder that even in the face of hardship, hope remains strong.
By donating the prize money earned through this performance, IPI extends that message beyond symbolism and into action. The company emphasized that while Sinulog is a celebration of heritage and devotion, its deeper meaning lies in unity and compassion, especially during moments of collective loss.
“This donation is our way of honoring the very resilience we portrayed,” the statement added. “Faith is not only celebrated—it is lived.”
For decades, IPI has been a trusted name in wellness, known for products that deliver relief and healing. But the company believes that true efficacy goes beyond medicine.
“Our products are built on efficacy you can trust,” an IPI representative said. “In moments like this, we apply that same standard to our role in the community—ensuring our actions bring immediate, reliable relief where it is most needed.”
The P500,000 donation will be coursed toward supporting displaced families as they recover from the tragedy that claimed lives and uprooted homes.
The Binaliw landfill incident left families not only without shelter but also grappling with grief and uncertainty. IPI emphasized that its contribution is meant to offer more than financial aid—it is a gesture of solidarity.
“We don’t want to be just a brand people recognize,” the company shared. “We want to be a neighbor they can lean on. This is care you can feel—real help, at a time when it truly matters.”
International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI) is a Cebu-based manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical and healthcare products trusted by generations of Filipinos. Guided by its commitment to efficacy you can trust, care you can feel, IPI continues to champion wellness not only through its products, but through meaningful community engagement and social responsibility initiatives rooted in malasakit and shared humanity. (PR)