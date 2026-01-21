IPI turns Sinulog victory into lifeline for Cebu, donates P500,000 to Binaliw Landfill victims.

In a powerful act of compassion that transforms celebration into service, International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI), through IPI Foundation Inc., has pledged its entire P500,000 Sinulog Grand Prize to the families of Barangay Binaliw displaced by the recent landfill tragedy.

Fresh from its championship win at the Sinulog Grand Parade, IPI announced that the cash prize will be fully redirected to support relief, basic needs, and resettlement efforts for affected families—underscoring the belief that triumph carries responsibility, and that true victory is measured by impact on lives.