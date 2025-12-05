Islands Souvenirs Accelerates Nationwide Footprint, Now Spanning Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

Islands Souvenirs is entering a new phase of accelerated growth, expanding its footprint across the Philippines with strategic openings in two major tourism gateways—Siquijor and Cagayan de Oro. These developments mark significant milestones for the brand, which is now officially present across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
The newly opened Siquijor outlet along Lala-o Road responds to the island’s rising profile as one of the country’s most promising tourist destinations. Positioned along a key access route for travelers, the store brings Islands Souvenirs’ signature personalized apparel and destination merchandise to an audience seeking fresh, meaningful travel mementos. This opening reinforces the brand’s commitment to emerging destinations and its role in elevating local tourism experiences.
In Mindanao, Islands Souvenirs celebrates its grand return to Cagayan de Oro through a new outlet at Laguindingan Airport. As a major travel hub and one of the region’s busiest entry points, the airport provides an ideal platform for the brand to reconnect with a strong tourist and commuter base. The store’s launch signals the brand’s renewed focus on Mindanao and its broader ambition of strengthening nationwide accessibility.
Speaking on the brand’s expansion, Chief Brand Officer Andrea Aldeguer shared, “Our mission has always been to celebrate every destination in the Philippines. Expanding into emerging and high-growth locations allows us to bring the Islands experience closer to travelers, families, and communities nationwide. Each new store is a reflection of our commitment to making travel memories more meaningful and proudly local.”
In Cagayan de Oro, the brand also adds another My Islands outlet, complete with the well-loved “I Heart” Collection and its hallmark customization experience. This format continues to resonate with travelers seeking personalized keepsakes and reinforces the company’s focus on experiential retail.
Looking ahead, Islands Souvenirs is preparing for its most ambitious growth year yet. The brand is set to open 20 additional stores nationwide, with five outlets already slated for the first quarter of 2026. This early momentum aligns with preparations for Sinulog, one of the country’s largest cultural festivals, positioning the brand for a strong start to the year boosted by high tourist traffic and renewed retail energy.
With each new opening, Islands Souvenirs continues to build on its mission of celebrating Filipino destinations and supporting the local tourism ecosystem. The brand’s expanding presence, evolving concepts, and strengthened regional reach signal a bold new chapter of nationwide growth—one that brings the best of island-inspired design, culture, and creativity to travelers across the archipelago. (PR)