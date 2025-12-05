Islands Souvenirs Accelerates Nationwide Footprint, Now Spanning Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

Islands Souvenirs is entering a new phase of accelerated growth, expanding its footprint across the Philippines with strategic openings in two major tourism gateways—Siquijor and Cagayan de Oro. These developments mark significant milestones for the brand, which is now officially present across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The newly opened Siquijor outlet along Lala-o Road responds to the island’s rising profile as one of the country’s most promising tourist destinations. Positioned along a key access route for travelers, the store brings Islands Souvenirs’ signature personalized apparel and destination merchandise to an audience seeking fresh, meaningful travel mementos. This opening reinforces the brand’s commitment to emerging destinations and its role in elevating local tourism experiences.



In Mindanao, Islands Souvenirs celebrates its grand return to Cagayan de Oro through a new outlet at Laguindingan Airport. As a major travel hub and one of the region’s busiest entry points, the airport provides an ideal platform for the brand to reconnect with a strong tourist and commuter base. The store’s launch signals the brand’s renewed focus on Mindanao and its broader ambition of strengthening nationwide accessibility.

