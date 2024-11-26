“It’s Vibrant on Top”: Gothong Southern Properties celebrates topping-off milestone for Yello City @ Salinas

Yello City @ Salinas, located in Lahug, places residents near key areas of Cebu, including JY Square Mall, Cebu IT Park, Ayala Mall Central Bloc, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, UP Cebu, Tops of Cebu, and Chong Hua Hospital, ensuring convenience and easy access to essential services.

This premier township project of GSP will feature five buildings, with the first building expected to be completed by August 2025. With only five storeys, comprising 117 units and 27 parking spaces, this urban-chic condo offers a unique blend of privacy and accessibility, making it an ideal place for professionals and families seeking a peaceful yet vibrant living environment in the heart of Cebu.