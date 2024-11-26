“It’s Vibrant on Top”: Gothong Southern Properties celebrates topping-off milestone for Yello City @ Salinas

Gothong Southern Properties (GSP) celebrated a significant milestone with the topping-off ceremony of its residential development, Yello City @Salinas Building 1.
This exclusive event, held on November 16, 2024 at Salinas Extension, St. Lahug, Cebu City, marked the successful completion of the first building’s structural framework. The ceremony brought together distinguished guests, including the executive committee, management committee, technical team of Gothong Southern Properties, and project management. These esteemed individuals joined the traditional pouring of concrete, symbolizing the topping of the building's structure, followed by the beam signing, celebrating the teamwork and dedication behind the project.
“This is no ordinary event for us as this marks the start of our journey in fulfilling our dream of providing you a vibrant community and a home that you deserve in today’s generation and beyond, a home where sustainability is not just the top of mind but the most important or the priority,”
said Jiebie Marie L. Undag, Innovation & Quality Team Head.
The topping-off ceremony served as a testament to the development team’s expertise, resilience and dedication to deliver homes that are built with quality, sustainability, and modernity.
Yello City @ Salinas, located in Lahug, places residents near key areas of Cebu, including JY Square Mall, Cebu IT Park, Ayala Mall Central Bloc, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, UP Cebu, Tops of Cebu, and Chong Hua Hospital, ensuring convenience and easy access to essential services.
This premier township project of GSP will feature five buildings, with the first building expected to be completed by August 2025. With only five storeys, comprising 117 units and 27 parking spaces, this urban-chic condo offers a unique blend of privacy and accessibility, making it an ideal place for professionals and families seeking a peaceful yet vibrant living environment in the heart of Cebu.
Yello City offers seamless connectivity with property-wide Wi-Fi, backup power for emergencies, and convenient payments via Yello Connect/Yello Pay. Located in a prime area with a free shuttle service, it supports a sustainable and convenient lifestyle.
Future residents can enjoy the freedom to personalize their units with Yello City's Co-Create Package, allowing them to make each space uniquely their own before final acceptance.
Enjoy luxury living with hotel-like amenities, a cozy coffee nook, and concierge services. Experience the tranquility of low-density living in a peaceful, sustainable community designed for a vibrant lifestyle.
Gothong Southern Properties is a premier boutique developer committed to building lifetime relationships with its clients, creating sustainable communities that prioritize comfort, quality, and vibrant living experiences.
For more details about Yello City or to inquire about available units, you may contact (0917) 849 4927, email info@gothongsp.com, or visit its Facebook Pages: @YelloCityatSalinasOfficial or @GSPropertiesPage. (PR)