Japanese luxury resale brand ALLU opens first Visayas branch in Cebu

Global luxury resale brand ALLU officially expanded its Philippine footprint into the Visayas market with the opening of its Cebu branch on May 18, 2026.

Located on the 12th floor of Solihiya Office 5 inside the Cebu Exchange Tower along Salinas Drive, Lahug, the new store marks the brand’s sixth location in the country.

The expansion is a strategic move to address a growing regional demand for professional luxury value recovery and direct purchase services outside Metro Manila.

Prior to establishing its presence in Cebu, ALLU operated exclusively within the capital, with five branches across Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Makati, Alabang, Quezon City and Ortigas.