Japanese luxury resale brand ALLU opens first Visayas branch in Cebu

Global luxury resale brand ALLU officially expanded its Philippine footprint into the Visayas market with the opening of its Cebu branch on May 18, 2026.
Located on the 12th floor of Solihiya Office 5 inside the Cebu Exchange Tower along Salinas Drive, Lahug, the new store marks the brand’s sixth location in the country.
The expansion is a strategic move to address a growing regional demand for professional luxury value recovery and direct purchase services outside Metro Manila.
Prior to establishing its presence in Cebu, ALLU operated exclusively within the capital, with five branches across Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Makati, Alabang, Quezon City and Ortigas.
Company data indicated an increasing volume of inquiries from Visayas-based clients seeking a localized platform to sell pre-owned luxury goods, prompting the selection of Cebu as the brand's first regional hub.
ALLU Cebu specializes in the direct purchase and authentication of secondary-market luxury items, including designer handbags, accessories, luxury watches, fine jewelry, premium fashion pieces, and select collectibles.
To mark the launch, the branch is offering a limited promotion providing a cash bonus of up to P8,000 for the first 50 customers who complete a sale.
The brand's operating model utilizes an appraisal system conducted by experts trained under Japanese standards. Upon evaluation, customers receive an instant quotation based on market data, bypassing traditional consignment timelines. If the client accepts the offer, payment is processed and completed within hours.
The buying policy accommodates authentic items in various conditions, including older models, pieces with visible wear or scratches, and items missing original packaging, boxes, or receipts. To maintain transaction privacy, the store layout incorporates individual consultation rooms for one-on-one interactions. The brand also offers a mobile Home Service option for selected VIP clients.
The Philippine operations are managed by Ella Delos Santos, Country Business Operations Head of ALLU Philippines, who brings over 15 years of operational experience within the luxury hospitality sector to direct the brand's national standards.
Founded in 2011 in Osaka, Japan, ALLU operates more than 170 stores across 17 countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, France, and the United States. In Asia, PT Mastro Luxe serves as the official partner overseeing business operations across the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea. (SPONSORED CONTENT)