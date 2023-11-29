JCI Cebu Inc. Celebrates 76th Induction with a Commitment to Care

JUNIOR Chamber International (JCI) Cebu Inc. held its 76th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies at Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City, marking the end of a successful 75th term and welcoming the new 2024 JCI Cebu Board of Directors under the leadership of President Carrel Pantollano.
The overarching theme for 2024, #Commit2Care, underscores the organization’s dedication to servant leadership and community development. This commitment is expected to shine through the organization's activities and projects throughout the year.
The event was highlighted by the Presidential Awards by 2023 President Marc Peterson Ng, recognizing the outstanding contributions of members to the organization’s mission, and the inspirational talk by Cleofe Catuday-Albiso, Managing Director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts. New projects were unveiled as President Carrel Pantollano launched the 2024 flagship programs, laying the groundwork for an impactful year ahead.
In a move to strengthen international relations, JCI Cebu Inc. signed Twinning Agreements with its sister chapters, paving the way for national collaborations and exchanges.
The ceremony was graced by 2024 National Secretary General-Designate Hannah Chloe Cano, 2024 Area Vice President for Area 4 Ralph Martin Yu, 2024 Regional Vice President for Central Visayas Aleena Camille Suarez, 2024 National Skills Development Director Kristal Liza Besario, 2024 Regional Vice President for Northern Mindanao Thirdie Bautista, 2024 Regional Vice President for Western Visayas Michael Zayco, representatives from JCI national visiting chapters, past presidents and senators of JCI Cebu, members of sister chapters, JCI Cebu members, and induction sponsors.
As part of their after-induction community project and in celebration of National Children’s Month, JCI Cebu Inc. chose Don Bosco Youth Center (DBYC), Pasil, Cebu City, to be the beneficiary of the program HIKE Ta Bai 2.0 (Health Initiatives for Kids’ Empowerment).
Advocating for health, handwashing and dental hygiene, JCI Cebu gathered more than 100 kids at the DBYC gymnasium on November 26 for the activities prepared by the JCI members. Together with its sister chapters JCI Tanauan Pasaka, JCI CHICKS United, JCI Iloilo Ilang Ilang and JCI Surigao Wensie, the organization also donated basketball and volleyball equipment to DBYC.
