JCI Cebu Inc. Celebrates 76th Induction with a Commitment to Care

JUNIOR Chamber International (JCI) Cebu Inc. held its 76th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies at Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City, marking the end of a successful 75th term and welcoming the new 2024 JCI Cebu Board of Directors under the leadership of President Carrel Pantollano.

The overarching theme for 2024, #Commit2Care, underscores the organization’s dedication to servant leadership and community development. This commitment is expected to shine through the organization's activities and projects throughout the year.

The event was highlighted by the Presidential Awards by 2023 President Marc Peterson Ng, recognizing the outstanding contributions of members to the organization’s mission, and the inspirational talk by Cleofe Catuday-Albiso, Managing Director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts. New projects were unveiled as President Carrel Pantollano launched the 2024 flagship programs, laying the groundwork for an impactful year ahead.

In a move to strengthen international relations, JCI Cebu Inc. signed Twinning Agreements with its sister chapters, paving the way for national collaborations and exchanges.