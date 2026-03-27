Jollibee Group, DepEd to co-develop Senior High School QSR Curriculum and Work Immersion Program

The Jollibee Group has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) to co-develop a Senior High School (SHS) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Tech Pro elective aligned with the Strengthened SHS Curriculum. The initiative was formally launched during the DepEd SHS QSR Curriculum and Work Immersion Workgroup Kickoff held on Jan. 15, 2026, at Jollibee Plaza, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

The DepEd–Jollibee Group QSR Curriculum and Work Immersion Program consists of two closely connected components: the QSR Curriculum and the Work Immersion Program.

The curriculum introduces students to the unique nature of the QSR industry, building foundational awareness and skills suited for fast-paced, high-volume environments where discipline, consistency, teamwork, and systems are critical.

Through structured in-store exposure, students can translate classroom concepts into real-world experience and develop the right workplace behaviors.