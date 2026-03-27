Jollibee Group, DepEd to co-develop Senior High School QSR Curriculum and Work Immersion Program

The has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) to co-develop a Senior High School (SHS) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Tech Pro elective aligned with the Strengthened SHS Curriculum. The initiative was formally launched during the DepEd SHS QSR Curriculum and Work Immersion Workgroup Kickoff held on Jan. 15, 2026, at Jollibee Plaza, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.
The DepEd–Jollibee Group QSR Curriculum and Work Immersion Program consists of two closely connected components: the QSR Curriculum and the Work Immersion Program.
The curriculum introduces students to the unique nature of the QSR industry, building foundational awareness and skills suited for fast-paced, high-volume environments where discipline, consistency, teamwork, and systems are critical.
Through structured in-store exposure, students can translate classroom concepts into real-world experience and develop the right workplace behaviors.
In her opening remarks, Ruth Angeles, CHRO, Jollibee Group Philippines and HR Head for Jollibee International emphasized the significance of the two program components:
“Together, the curriculum and work immersion are designed to help learners graduate with employable, future-ready competencies so they can step into the world of work with readiness, confidence, and aspiration.”
She further underscored the broader intent of the initiative, sharing:
“As we build these competencies in our students, this is how we support workforce readiness. This is how we help bridge the gap between schools and work. And this is how this initiative creates value—for students, for industry, and for the future workforce we all depend on.”
Angeles also emphasized the importance of mobilizing a cross-functional workgroup of well-experienced industry experts across the Jollibee Group to translate QSR knowledge into classroom-ready learning experiences aligned with DepEd standards.
Joseph Tanbuntiong, CEO, Jollibee Group Philippines and Head of Jollibee Global, highlighted the broader significance of the partnership:
“For us at the Jollibee Group, this is fundamentally about nation-building. Sustainability is not only about systems or scale, but also about investing early in the next generation, equipping them with skills, confidence, and values that allow them to contribute meaningfully to society.”
He pointed out that “When we help strengthen learning and improve employability, we are not just preparing them to be future workers—we are helping build stronger communities and a more resilient Philippines.”
Tanbuntiong also emphasized the importance of education-industry collaboration:
“Real change happens when education and industry work together, when what students learn in school is informed by what the real world expects, and when industry steps up as a partner in education.”
He concluded by sharing how “This initiative will change the way young Filipinos see their future, and it will give them a joyful pathway filled with hope and opportunity.”
The program reflects the Jollibee Group’s Inspire Joy leadership philosophy, enabling young Filipino students to believe in their abilities, imagine broader career possibilities, and pursue their aspirations with purpose and pride. It’s also aligned with the Group’s sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, enabling inclusive growth for communities where the Company operates. (PR)