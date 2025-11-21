Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu redirects Christmas Tree lighting funds to Typhoon Tino relief efforts, partners with actress and host Pokwang

The relief operation specifically targets the residents of Brgy. Biasong, Talisay City, one of the most severely affected areas by Typhoon Tino. Many families have lost homes, belongings, and access to basic necessities due to widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.

The relief distribution and community support activities took place at Sto. Niño Mohon Church on Nov. 19, 2025, which has been designated as the central hub for the operation.

“Our annual Christmas Tree Lighting is a tradition we treasure, but the current situation calls for action and compassion,” said Brian Connelly, Jpark’s VP for Operations & General Manager. “Redirecting these funds to support Brgy. Biasong is our way of standing with the community during this difficult time. We are grateful to have Pokwang’s support, and we hope this joint effort inspires others to extend help as well," he added.