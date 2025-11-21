Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu redirects Christmas Tree lighting funds to Typhoon Tino relief efforts, partners with actress and host Pokwang

In a strong show of solidarity and compassion, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu has recently cancelled its annual grand celebration of Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, reallocating all event funds to support relief operations for victims of Typhoon Tino. The resort is also partnering with comedian Marietta “Pokwang” Subong to amplify the impact of the initiative and rally greater public support.
Funds originally intended for the Christmas Tree Lighting were used to purchase 6,000 pieces of 1L bottled waters, together with the support of our kindhearted donors and Pokwang who donated 2,000 packed meals and 500 sacks of five kilos rice. These goods were distributed directly to more than 500 affected families with more than 2000 individuals of Brgy. Biasong, Talisay City.
The relief operation specifically targets the residents of Brgy. Biasong, Talisay City, one of the most severely affected areas by Typhoon Tino. Many families have lost homes, belongings, and access to basic necessities due to widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.
The relief distribution and community support activities took place at Sto. Niño Mohon Church on Nov. 19, 2025, which has been designated as the central hub for the operation.
“Our annual Christmas Tree Lighting is a tradition we treasure, but the current situation calls for action and compassion,” said Brian Connelly, Jpark’s VP for Operations & General Manager. “Redirecting these funds to support Brgy. Biasong is our way of standing with the community during this difficult time. We are grateful to have Pokwang’s support, and we hope this joint effort inspires others to extend help as well," he added.
These initiatives show that at the end of the day, what truly defines us as Cebuanos is not just our resilience, but the heart behind it, the bayanihan spirit, that brings us together when times are hardest.
Through every storm, every challenge, and every moment of uncertainty, we stand side by side, proving that no one is ever left to face calamity alone. Our unity, compassion, and unwavering support for one another shine brighter than any hardship we encounter. And as we move forward, may we continue to carry that same strength, that same camaraderie, and that same love for our fellow Filipinos because together, we rise as one. (PR)