Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu retains 5-star rating

Following the most recent assessment conducted by the Department of Tourism early this year, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark was once again awarded an accreditation as a five-star resort. A much-anticipated star rating that the resort is eager and proud to get as we continue to ensure quality service through well-maintained facilities, services, and customer relations.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to the resort’s commitment to excellence across every aspect of hospitality — from personalized service and fine dining to luxurious accommodations and curated guest experiences. This recognition reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of its entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to create memorable stays for our valued guests.

This recognition from the Department of Tourism will not only remain on paper but will surely be seen in the actual setting of the resort.

Highlights of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark’s five-star facilities include:

· Luxurious accommodations designed for ultimate comfort and style

· Incredible swimming experience at its seven themed pools

· Extreme adventure at the water park with three giant slides

· Award-winning culinary experiences crafted by renowned chefs

· Exclusive recreational activities and curated adventures

· Daily live entertainment and nightly fire show

· Longest beach front in the island of Mactan, Cebu

Nestled in the heart of ML Quezon Highway, Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark has become a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure in a breathtaking setting. The five-star recognition reaffirms its position as one of the most sought-after luxury resorts in the Philippines.

To know more about its facilities and services, visit their website at www.jparkislandresort.com or check their social media handles at @jparkislandresorts or contact (032) 494 5000.