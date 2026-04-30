Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan enhances guest experience with Muslim-friendly facilities

As global Muslim travel continues to grow, the resort has taken significant steps to ensure that Muslim guests can enjoy a comfortable and worry-free stay while observing their religious practices. The initiative reflects Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan’s dedication to welcoming diverse communities and providing thoughtful accommodations for guests from around the world.

Key Muslim-friendly features now available at the resort include Muslim-Friendly-certified dining offers, prayer facilities for guests, and in-room amenities such as clearly indicated Qibla directions and prayer mats upon request. The resort has also trained staff to better understand the needs of Muslim travelers, ensuring respectful and attentive service throughout the guest experience.

Hospitality is about making every guest feel welcomed, respected, and comfortable. By introducing Muslim-friendly services, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu is proud to create an environment where Muslim families and travelers can fully enjoy their vacation while observing their faith.

Located along the scenic coastline of Mactan Island in Cebu, the resort is known for its expansive water park, private beach, luxury accommodations, and family-friendly attractions. With the addition of Muslim-friendly amenities, the resort aims to strengthen Cebu’s position as an inclusive destination for global tourism.

The resort continues to offer its signature attractions, including multiple swimming pools, water slides, family recreation areas, and diverse dining experiences, making it an ideal destination for leisure travelers, families, and international visitors.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan welcomes guests to experience a relaxing, culturally considerate, and memorable getaway in the heart of Cebu.

About Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan is the only five-star premier water park resort in Cebu, offering luxury accommodations, a water park, private beachfront access, and world-class amenities. Known for its family-friendly environment and international hospitality standards, the resort continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of global travelers.