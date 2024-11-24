Jpark Island Resort's ultimate year-end sale!

Double the deal, double the fun!🌴🌊

During Jpark Island Resort Cebu's Year End Sale, enjoy up to 45 percent off room vouchers and a Buy 4, Get 1 free offer! Yes, you read that right! For every 4 room vouchers you purchase, you get 1 for free. Don't miss out on these unbeatable deals in Manila, Cebu, and Davao from November 29 to December 1, 2024.

📍 Manila: Level 2, Taco Bell, @Ayala Malls Trinoma, Quezon City

📍 Cebu: The Gallery, @Ayala Center Cebu

📍 Davao: GF, Supermarket Hallway (3rd Slot), @Ayala Mall Abreeza

See mechanics below to learn more on how to avail:

1. Freebies are only applicable to the first fifteen (15) buyers with a single-receipt transaction and a minimum purchase of P30,000 or P15,000.

2. Jpark counters officially open at exactly 10:00 AM. The line and the issuing of priority numbers will also will also commence at 10:00 AM.

2. Early Bird buyers will be given an order form with a priority number to qualify. Jpark takes no hold and control over which mall entrance/s guests have used as entry points. Guests who are allowed entry through other mall entrances but with no priority number from Jpark will not qualify as early birds.

3. Only one (1) transaction per person is qualified for the early bird freebie; multiple credit card payments under the same cardholder name will be considered as one transaction only and will no longer qualify for the freebie.

4. Early Bird freebie does not apply to Lifestyle Membership purchase/s.

5. Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark reserves the right to deem any buyer/s disqualified from availing of the freebie/s should it find any unlawful means employed by reason of this promo.

For more information, please call the resort at (+63) 32 494 5555 or (0917) 838 9479. (SPONSORED CONTENT)