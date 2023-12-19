Jungle Party Countdown to 2024 at bai Hotel’s Twilight Roofdeck.

Get wild and loose as we chime in the New Year with exciting scenes of some jungle bonanza. Channel your inner party animal and dance atop the 23rd floor with bai Hotel Cebu’s New Year’s Countdown Party, Jungle Nights at Twilight Roofdeck Bar+Lounge on December 31, 2023.

Usher the brand-new year with unlimited canapes, cocktails, party favors, and entertainment from Tribal Ensemble for that jungle vibe, and live band, and guest DJ where you can dance, enjoy good music, and just vibe with the night at their captivating jungle rooftop bar. Don’t miss the fireworks display at the end of the night!

You surely don’t want to miss this epic Jungle Night. Tickets are priced at P2,988 per person and the party starts at 9 p.m., including an open bar of selected cocktails, unlimited canapes, local beers, iced tea, and chilled juices.

Your New Year celebration starts here. A vibrant jungle rave welcomes the new era at #YourHostInTheSouth. Score tickets at its F&B Lobby Kiosk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or reserve tickets through this link: bit.ly/baiNYCountdownto2024.

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or message its Facebook page. (SPONSORED CONTENT)