‘Ka-Wanderers’ flock to Cebu: World Travel Expo 2025, huge success!

The recently concluded World Travel Expo Cebu 2025 proved to be a resounding success as hundreds of visitors flocked to Ayala Center Cebu over the three-day event. Travel lovers came in full force, with most exhibitors selling out their packages and vouchers—a clear sign of the booming interest in local and international tourism.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by local government agencies and representatives from Cebu’s three key cities: Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City. The ribbon-cutting was led by Ad Asia Events Group Managing Director Miles Caballero, Department of Tourism Assistant Regional Director Gelena N. Asis-Dimpas, Shangri-La Mactan and Resort GM Dave Junker, Cebu City Councilor Nice Archival, Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office Head Garry Lao, and Philippine Bureau of Investments Cebu Chief Investment Specialist Floreza Alpuerto.