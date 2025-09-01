Kalea Heights: Celebrating the Cebuano way of living

In Cebu, life has always been about balance. People work hard, enjoy the fruits of that labor and share precious moments with family and friends.
This way of living, as observed in the study “Sugboanong Taras: A Glimpse of Cebuano Personality” published in the Philippine Journal of Psychology (2016), reflects the Cebuano character of being both industrious and joyful.
Whether it’s a weekend by the beach, an afternoon drive to the mountains, or a simple dinner of lechon and sutukil at home, Cebuanos know how to celebrate life.
They live well by balancing hard work with moments of joy and staying close to family, community, and nature.
This vibrant, close-knit, and proudly cultural way of living is exactly what Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes honors with , its flagship residential project in Cebu City.
Rising soon along Good Shepherd Road in Barangay Guadalupe, offers a home that captures the warmth of island living while providing the comforts, conveniences, and prestige of a world-class resort.
Life in Cebu is dynamic, fast-moving on the weekdays yet laidback on the weekends. Kalea Heights mirrors this balance. Out of its expansive 4.6-hectare land, 3.6 hectares are devoted to open spaces, the largest allocation for any condominium development in the city. Here, you can retreat into your own quiet sanctuary while still being connected to the buzz of the Queen City of the South.
From the quiet charm of Guadalupe’s neighborhoods to the lively dining and shopping scenes of Escario and Mango Avenue, and the bustling business districts of Cebu Business Park and IT Park, everything is just a few minutes away.
The community is thoughtfully divided into four districts: Dawn, Dusk, Summit, and Azure—each name echoing the natural beauty that surrounds Kalea Heights’ views from the Sky Park. Dawn reflects the serene glow of sunrise, Dusk captures the warmth of sunsets, Summit celebrates the majesty of the mountains, while Azure mirrors the calmness of the sea.
Sky Bridges connect these districts to Sky Parks on the roof decks, where residents are welcomed by fresh breezes, lush greenery and sweeping views of the mountains, sea and city skyline. Designed as peaceful sanctuaries above the city, these roof deck parks offer residents a daily escape into nature, whether it’s watching a sunrise, savoring a mountain view, or marveling at the horizon at sunset.
For Cebuanos who treasure both work and play, Kalea Heights makes everyday life rewarding.
Swimming pools for family fun, jogging and biking trails for fitness lovers, a pet park for fur parents, an amphitheater for gatherings, indoor and outdoor multi-purpose courts, and lots of open lounges for bonding with friends and neighbors.
Every space is designed to bring people together the Cebuano way.
Designed for Cebu’s tropical climate, Kalea Heights features DMCI Homes’ proprietary , which maximizes natural light and airflow throughout the buildings. This makes the units cooler, brighter, and more energy-efficient, offering residents a home that is both comfortable and sustainable.
Beyond comfort, Kalea Heights also makes everyday life more connected. With available in each unit and in designated common areas such as lounges, Cebuanos can work, study, or keep in touch with family abroad seamlessly.
Mobility is also taken care of. Through DMCI Homes’ award-winning , residents enjoy a safe and convenient way to move around Cebu’s busy roads.
To make settling in hassle-free, DMCI Homes provides the bundled service, which assists homeowners with utility applications, home improvements, and interior design support. This ensures a smoother and more enjoyable move-in experience.
DMCI Homes is no stranger to the Queen City of the South. Its sister firm, pioneering construction company DM Consunji Inc. (DMCI), has contributed to some of Cebu’s most iconic landmarks such as SM City Cebu, Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, Ayala Center Cebu, and the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).
With more than 25 years of experience in building over 80 residential communities in major urban centers across the Philippines, DMCI Homes ensures lasting value through strong property management and community programs that foster belonging.
Whether you are a young professional searching for a modern home, a balikbayan longing for a Cebu retreat, or an investor looking for long-term value, Kalea Heights offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units tailored to your lifestyle. Investors can also take advantage of DMCI Homes Leasing Services, which provide end-to-end assistance from marketing to property management.
In a city where culture, connection, and comfort matter, Kalea Heights offers a home that feels distinctly Cebuano. It is warm, welcoming, and surrounded by beauty. It is space to breathe, space to grow, and space to live the bigger life you have always dreamed of.
