Kalea Heights: Celebrating the Cebuano way of living

In Cebu, life has always been about balance. People work hard, enjoy the fruits of that labor and share precious moments with family and friends.

This way of living, as observed in the study “Sugboanong Taras: A Glimpse of Cebuano Personality” published in the Philippine Journal of Psychology (2016), reflects the Cebuano character of being both industrious and joyful.

Whether it’s a weekend by the beach, an afternoon drive to the mountains, or a simple dinner of lechon and sutukil at home, Cebuanos know how to celebrate life.

They live well by balancing hard work with moments of joy and staying close to family, community, and nature.

This vibrant, close-knit, and proudly cultural way of living is exactly what Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes honors with Kalea Heights , its flagship residential project in Cebu City.

Rising soon along Good Shepherd Road in Barangay Guadalupe, Kalea Heights offers a home that captures the warmth of island living while providing the comforts, conveniences, and prestige of a world-class resort.

A sanctuary that matches Cebu’s pace

Life in Cebu is dynamic, fast-moving on the weekdays yet laidback on the weekends. Kalea Heights mirrors this balance. Out of its expansive 4.6-hectare land, 3.6 hectares are devoted to open spaces, the largest allocation for any condominium development in the city. Here, you can retreat into your own quiet sanctuary while still being connected to the buzz of the Queen City of the South.