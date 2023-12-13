Kapatik World Tattoo Expo heads to Cebu

Cebuanos can anticipate a festive start to the year 2024, with the upcoming Kapatik World Tattoo Expo to be held at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu, Philippines, from January 13 to 14, 2024.

This highly anticipated two-day convention is set to attract artists from around the globe. Since its inception in 1998, Kapatik has consistently expanded, telling a rich gallery of stories on body canvases that continues to grow to this day.

“Sir Michael (SGOONS founder) offered me an idea of producing another tattoo convention but let’s do it internationally this time. I said ‘why not?’ I will consider that. I’ve been thinking about this and planning about this all of my life,” Ronnie Macapagal, Executive Producer.

Ronnie is a pioneer tattoo artist in Cebu with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is also the Cebu Tattoo Club President with over 200 members all over the Visayas region.

Meanwhile, this event will be in collaboration with Mike Riff Vestil founder of SGOONS. They are the leading tattoo supplier shop in Cebu, offering world-class tattoo equipment and tools within tattoo artists’ reach. Kapatik will also be co-presented by Tanduay.