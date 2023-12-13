Kapatik World Tattoo Expo heads to Cebu
Cebuanos can anticipate a festive start to the year 2024, with the upcoming Kapatik World Tattoo Expo to be held at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu, Philippines, from January 13 to 14, 2024.
This highly anticipated two-day convention is set to attract artists from around the globe. Since its inception in 1998, Kapatik has consistently expanded, telling a rich gallery of stories on body canvases that continues to grow to this day.
“Sir Michael (SGOONS founder) offered me an idea of producing another tattoo convention but let’s do it internationally this time. I said ‘why not?’ I will consider that. I’ve been thinking about this and planning about this all of my life,” Ronnie Macapagal, Executive Producer.
Ronnie is a pioneer tattoo artist in Cebu with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is also the Cebu Tattoo Club President with over 200 members all over the Visayas region.
Meanwhile, this event will be in collaboration with Mike Riff Vestil founder of SGOONS. They are the leading tattoo supplier shop in Cebu, offering world-class tattoo equipment and tools within tattoo artists’ reach. Kapatik will also be co-presented by Tanduay.
At the media launch held at Napolitani Pizzeria Cebu, Kapatik revealed exciting details about the upcoming event.
Enthusiasts can look forward to a total of 162 artists, combining talents from both international and local scenes.
The roster includes 32 foreign artists hailing from countries like France, Japan, Vietnam, Finland, Turkey, USA, Taiwan, India, and Singapore. Additionally, 129 artists from various regions, such as Cebu, Olongapo, Benguet, Leyte, Bulacan, Cavite, Manila, Davao, Zamboanga, and more, will contribute to the biggest display of tattoo artistry.
"At Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2024, we are breaking the mold of traditional tattoo conventions to create a dynamic festival experience in all forms of art, music, dance, and self-expression,” said Ronnie.
The event will also feature several major categories, including Best of Show Color, Best of Show Black & Gray, Tattoo of the Day 1, Tattoo of the Day 2, and Best Female Kapatik Artist.
Additionally, there will be numerous minor categories, such as Realism, Medium Black and Gray, Medium Color, Micro-Realism Tattoo, Back Piece, Leg Piece, Arm/Sleeve, Handpoked/Handtapped, Oriental Tattoo, and Tribal Geometric.
