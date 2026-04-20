Kaptan expands Cebu office, eyes global clients entering PH market

Cebu-based recruitment and workforce solutions firm Kaptan Talent Solutions Inc. formally marked its expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new office located at Mabuhay Tower in IT Park, Cebu City, signaling a major milestone in its growth over the past two years.
The company’s new workspace spans 330 square meters, up from just 55 square meters previously, reflecting its rapid expansion and increasing client base since its founding in 2023. The expansion supports Kaptan’s growing role as an Employer of Record (EOR) company and recruitment partner in the Philippines, particularly for global firms establishing operations in Cebu.
The ceremony was led by Greg Ouano, founder and chief executive officer of Kaptan Talent Solutions, joined by Darwin John Moises, vice president of the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) and vice president for Partnership, Engagement and Governance of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Atty. Karl Arriola, founder of Kale Inc. and former OIC regional director of the Department of Migrant Workers Region 7; and Hazelle Miguel, interim director of Talent Acquisition of Kaptan Talent Solutions Inc.
Greg Ouano said the move reflects the company’s shift beyond traditional recruitment, expanding its role in supporting international companies entering the Philippine market. “Kaptan initially specialized in recruitment and Employer of Record (EOR) services. Building on this foundation, the company is now positioning itself to support broader Philippine market entry and help global firms establish and grow their operations in the country,” he said.
With the larger office space, Kaptan is strengthening its capacity to support global clients establishing operations in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu’s growing IT-BPM sector. The new space allows the company to provide workspace solutions for teams setting up on-the-ground operations while also enhancing its support in talent acquisition, workforce management and entity setup, including compliance and other operational needs.
“IT-BPM companies play a vital role in nation-building,” said Darwin John Moises, noting that the sector’s growth creates a ripple effect across supporting industries, opening more opportunities and driving inclusive economic progress. He went on to explain that companies like Kaptan contribute to this ecosystem by helping generate employment and support business growth in the region.
“Strong businesses are built on solid fundamentals and long-term direction,” said Atty. Karl Arriola, noting that Kaptan reflects these qualities through its strong foundation and its ability to support companies in building and scaling teams in the Philippines.
As part of its broader strategy to strengthen the talent pipeline in Cebu, Ouano also launched Mantawi Technical Institute last year, which serves as Kaptan’s training arm. The institution aims to address the growing talent gap in the Philippines by equipping individuals with industry-relevant skills aligned with current workforce demands.
“Kaptan and Mantawi work together as part of a larger ecosystem,” Ouano added. “We’re not just helping companies hire, we’re helping develop the talent they need to grow.”
With its expanded office and evolving service offerings, Kaptan aims to further support businesses navigating growth and expansion in the Philippine market while contributing to the development of the local workforce. (PR)