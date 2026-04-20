Kaptan expands Cebu office, eyes global clients entering PH market

“Strong businesses are built on solid fundamentals and long-term direction,” said Atty. Karl Arriola, noting that Kaptan reflects these qualities through its strong foundation and its ability to support companies in building and scaling teams in the Philippines.

As part of its broader strategy to strengthen the talent pipeline in Cebu, Ouano also launched Mantawi Technical Institute last year, which serves as Kaptan’s training arm. The institution aims to address the growing talent gap in the Philippines by equipping individuals with industry-relevant skills aligned with current workforce demands.

“Kaptan and Mantawi work together as part of a larger ecosystem,” Ouano added. “We’re not just helping companies hire, we’re helping develop the talent they need to grow.”

With its expanded office and evolving service offerings, Kaptan aims to further support businesses navigating growth and expansion in the Philippine market while contributing to the development of the local workforce. (PR)