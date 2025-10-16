Kick off the holiday shopping season with big deals and festive fun at SM Seaside on October 17, 18, and 19!

Beyond the fun and games, shoppers can also enjoy exceptional discounts across a wide selection of items— from home improvements and gift options to travel must-haves and food favorites. Explore exclusive deals and featured brands by visiting the official album of tenant offers on SM Seaside City Cebu Facebook page:

SMAC and Prestige cardholders can look forward to even more rewards throughout the weekend. Enjoy an extra 10 percent off on Prestige Friday, October 17 and on SMAC Saturday and Sunday from October 18 to 19 at participating stores including The SM Store, Levi’s, Our Home, PUMA, Sports Central, Pet Express, Crocs, Toy Kingdom, Kultura, Ace Hardware, The Body Shop, Baby Company, SM Appliance Center, and Reebok.

To top it all off, every P1,000 single or accumulated receipt gives shoppers a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door GL MT in the Grand Raffle.

With exclusive promotions, exciting prizes, and a festive Fun Fair, SM Seaside City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale officially ushers in the holiday shopping season— blending retail, entertainment, and celebration in one grand weekend event.

For more details and updates, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on social media.