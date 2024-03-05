Feature

King Properties' newest project, Danarra South broke ground, promotes a holistic and sustainable lifestyle to its potential buyers.
True to its promise of delivering innovative and sustainable development, King Properties celebrated ahead of schedule the groundbreaking ceremony of its newest sustainable development project, Danarra South, on March 1, 2024

Laying of the capsule that contains the development plans.
The ceremony was led by Jason King, the president of King Properties and Chikara Nakajima, the Philippine Representative of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., at Tungkop, Minglanilla, where the soon-to-rise project is located. 

Blessing of the soon-to-rise development.
Covering an expanse of 2.5 hectares, Danarra South will house 123 units, including townhouses, duplexes, single detached and single attached units, and shophouses. This new addition to the continuous success of King Properties will feature sustainable solar panels, solar streetlights, and rainwater catchments, promoting an active lifestyle among residents with different amenities found within the subdivision

The groundbreaking marked the initiation of Danarra South’s construction, following the expected completion in three years. This project will be one of the two ongoing residential developments the company is currently undertaking, Danarra South and Danarra North, expanding the company's market reach to more Filipino homeowners. (PR) 

