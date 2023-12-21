KonsultaMD joins forces with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga to revolutionize healthcare in Zamboanga City

LEADING digital healthcare service provider KonsultaMD has entered into a landmark partnership with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga (CMZ) to bring cutting-edge healthcare services closer to residents of Zamboanga City.

This venture, sealed in a recent ceremonial signing, represents KonsultaMD's domestic market expansion and leverages CMZ's comprehensive healthcare services to deliver an unprecedented level of convenience and efficiency to patients. CMZ is the leading medical organization in the region, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a full range of diagnostic and medical services.

The collaboration introduces a seamless, digital-first approach to healthcare, streamlining every step from appointment scheduling to payment, ensuring that patients receive prompt attention and care. It is a critical component of KonsultaMD's mission to provide holistic care, including teleconsultations, pharmaceutical services, and home-based nursing.

Through the KonsultaMD SuperApp, Zamboanga City residents can now book both at-home and in-hospital diagnostic services provided by CMZ with just a few clicks, revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered in Mindanao.