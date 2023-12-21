Feature

KonsultaMD joins forces with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga to revolutionize healthcare in Zamboanga City

Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD, echoed the sentiment saying:
Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD, echoed the sentiment saying:

LEADING digital healthcare service provider KonsultaMD has entered into a landmark partnership with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga (CMZ) to bring cutting-edge healthcare services closer to residents of Zamboanga City.

This venture, sealed in a recent ceremonial signing, represents KonsultaMD's domestic market expansion and leverages CMZ's comprehensive healthcare services to deliver an unprecedented level of convenience and efficiency to patients. CMZ is the leading medical organization in the region, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a full range of diagnostic and medical services.

The collaboration introduces a seamless, digital-first approach to healthcare, streamlining every step from appointment scheduling to payment, ensuring that patients receive prompt attention and care. It is a critical component of KonsultaMD's mission to provide holistic care, including teleconsultations, pharmaceutical services, and home-based nursing.

Through the KonsultaMD SuperApp, Zamboanga City residents can now book both at-home and in-hospital diagnostic services provided by CMZ with just a few clicks, revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered in Mindanao.

"The partnership with KonsultaMD will give a whole new meaning to both quality and accessibility of healthcare in Zamboanga City. The synergy will deliver both care and convenience like no other, challenging traditional platforms and setting a new innovative approach to proactively respond to current trends and demands, and changing habits and inclinations,”
said Atty. Jhihann C. Hairun-Natividad, President of CMZ.
“This strategic partnership boils down to our shared values and vision with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga of providing: Better Access. Better Service. Better Health. With KonsultaMD’s goal of democratizing healthcare in the country, it’s just the start of building a strong network of medical providers and professionals in just one app.”
Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD

This initiative reflects the shared vision of KonsultaMD and CMZ to provide exceptional healthcare services that are both accessible and convenient, eliminating the need for physical queuing and reducing wait times. It supports KonsultaMD’s larger goal of providing easy access to quality healthcare to Filipinos nationwide.

For more information about KonsultaMD, visit https://konsulta.md  or download the app on the App Store or Google Play. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph