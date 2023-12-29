KonsultaMD joins forces with Southstar Drug and Singapore Diagnostics to enhance healthcare accessibility in PH.

LEADING telehealth platform KonsultaMD has forged strategic partnerships with Southstar Drug and Singapore Diagnostics to expand the scope and widen the reach of pharmacy and laboratory services across the nation.

With Southstar Drug now available in the KonsultaMD SuperApp, KonsultaMD users can easily purchase health and wellness items from the country’s oldest and one of the most established drugstore chains. This will help bridge the gap in healthcare delivery, especially in far-flung areas.

"Through the digital transformation of healthcare, people across the Philippines can actively participate in ensuring the consistent availability of vital medications via online platforms, even in remote regions where physical pharmacies are limited,” said Mariel Crisostomo, General Manager of Southstar Drug.

Additionally, KonsultaMD is set to offer a more complete healthcare journey in collaboration with Singapore Diagnostics (SGD), a significant player in medical diagnostics in Southeast Asia catering to up to 100,000 patients a month. Known for processing laboratory requirements for over 600 healthcare institutions, SGD's expertise will enhance KonsultaMD's ability to provide at-home and in-clinic healthcare services.

“We at Singapore Diagnostics want to bring world-class healthcare to as many Filipinos as possible. With this intent, our partnership with KonsultaMD makes a lot of sense. We will be stronger together and help each other achieve our respective visions,” said Singapore Diagnostics President and Chief executive officer Ritche Evidente.

KonsultaMD Chief executive officer Cholo Tagaysay, spoke about the broader objectives of these partnerships: “KonsultaMD aims to make quality healthcare universal for Filipinos. By strategically partnering with different health institutions and pharmacies, we can empower our patients and make their healthcare journey hassle-free and convenient."​​

These collaborations mark a significant step towards realizing a unified goal of democratizing healthcare in the Philippines. KonsultaMD, with its 24/7 telehealth services and strong advocacy for mental health, continues to expand its platform through various partnerships in line with its commitment to making healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and convenient.