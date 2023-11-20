KonsultaMD seals groundbreaking partnerships with Etiqa and Lacson & Lacson for game-changing health plans, hassle-free healthcare
LEADING telemedicine provider KonsultaMD introduces its game-changing Health Plans feature in the Super App for hassle-free medical management, affirming its pledge to make healthcare more accessible to Filipinos.
The new feature elevates KonsultaMD’s end-to-end telehealth services by allowing users to link and manage multiple health plans within the app effortlessly, even adding dependents covered by their plans. It also removes the need to file a Letter of Authority (LOA) or Letter of Guarantee (LOG), making doctor consultations more seamless and convenient.
Amplifying its efforts, KonsultaMD has forged strategic partnerships with key players in the insurance sector starting with Etiqa Philippines, one of the leading providers of Group Health for multi-national and local corporations.
"Through this partnership, our customers and their dependents will be able to access Etiqa services faster and more conveniently as it removes layers of approval. With KonsultaMD, Etiqa will be able to further improve our service delivery and make healthcare more accessible."
Dr. Malu Castillo-Mamaril, Vice President and Medical Director of the Medical Operations Division of Etiqa
KonsultaMD has also partnered with Lacson & Lacson Insurance Brokers, Inc. (LLIBI), a premier independent insurance broker specializing in employee benefits. LLIBI policyholders can avail of free online doctor consultations through the KonsultaMD Superapp.
"What we are building has never been done before. We want KonsultaMD to be part of every Filipino’s healthcare journey, even through traditional channels. There’s a synergy to be found here, as we both share the vision of making healthcare easy and accessible. We are very happy to have Etiqa and Lacson & Lacson as part of our cause."
Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD, during the recent contract signing with LLBI
"Healthcare digitalization has changed the way our members use their benefits. No matter where you may be, digitalization breaks the barriers of expensive and inaccessible healthcare, making health services easily available and affordable to Filipinos nationwide. We view this partnership as a way to broaden and expand the access of our members and clients to their healthcare plans. Powered by KonsultaMD, members can reach out to medical professionals in a convenient and cost-efficient manner."
Nicolas Lacson, COO of LLIBI
KonsultaMD offers 24/7 access to doctors as well as medical certificates, same-day pharmacy delivery, at-home diagnostics, and nursing care for newborns and the elderly. Positioning itself as a pivotal player in the healthcare industry, KonsultaMD’s mission further goes beyond physical health, as it leads the charge to destigmatize mental health consultations among Filipinos.
The holistic approach to health and wellness is central to KonsultaMD's ethos, and the new Health Plans feature is a significant stride towards making healthcare more comprehensive and accessible. KonsultaMD also expects more partnerships with top health insurance and health maintenance organizations in the coming months.
For more information about KonsultaMD, visit or download the app on the App Store or Google Play. (SPONSORED CONTENT)