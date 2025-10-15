La Bellezah Homes Deo Pulangbato breaks ground for 2-storey townhouse units, turnover set for 2027

La Bellezah Homes Deo (LTS No. 0002233) marked another significant milestone with its Groundbreaking Ceremony held on October 9, 2025, at Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City— a promising residential development by Myvan Properties and Development Inc. The event gathered local leaders, Myvan executives and key stakeholders to celebrate the official commencement of the project’s construction.
Present during the ceremony were Hon. Mayor Nestor Dionson Archival, Hon. Barangay Captain John Barry Miñoza, and members of the Barangay Council of Pulangbato, who expressed their full support for the development’s contribution to Cebu City’s growing housing landscape.
Mayor Archival commended Myvan Properties for its continuous efforts in developing quality, community-centered homes for Cebuanos. He emphasized how projects like La Bellezah Homes Deo help families and young professionals achieve homeownership without having to leave Cebu City— fostering sustainable growth within local communities.
La Bellezah Homes Deo achieved a remarkable 100 percent sell-out of all 88 units in under three months— a clear reflection of Cebuano homebuyers’ strong trust in Myvan Properties.
Starting at P3.2 million, the project’s swift success highlights the growing demand for modern, affordable, and well-located homes within Cebu City. This milestone also reinforces Myvan’s reputation for delivering homes that combine comfort, function, and long-term value.
The symbolic shovel-turning and capsule-laying ceremony represented more than just the start of construction — it marked Myvan’s ongoing commitment to developing communities that blend nature, modern living, and city convenience.
“Lami gyud puy-an diri,” as locals would say— Pulangbato offers the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility, making it a serene haven within minutes of Cebu City’s heart.
La Bellezah Homes Deo is a two-storey townhouse development that brings together comfort, function, and affordability. With turnover set for 2027, it embodies Myvan’s promise of delivering homes that evolve with Filipino lifestyles.
Situated in Pulangbato, homeowners will enjoy refreshing mountain views and a peaceful environment— all while being close to major city destinations. It’s the ideal choice for families dreaming of a city home without the urban rush.
Following the success of La Bellezah Homes Deo, Myvan is expanding its Pulangbato footprint with La Bellezah Flats – Pulangbato, an upcoming five-tower condominium community featuring studio to 2-bedroom units starting at P1.6 million.
This development aims to make city living even more accessible, offering both homeownership and investment opportunities for families, professionals, and OFWs. Together, the La Bellezah communities will transform Pulangbato into one of Cebu’s most sought-after residential hubs.
For over 17 years, Myvan Properties and Development Inc. has built a legacy of value-driven, efficiently constructed communities that stand the test of time.
Through its strong in-house construction arm, Myvan ensures that each project— from groundbreaking to turnover— is delivered with excellence, care, and purpose.
As La Bellezah Homes Deo begins to rise, it stands as another symbol of Myvan’s promise to champion Better Homes, Better Lives — building not just houses, but communities where Cebuanos can truly thrive. (PR)