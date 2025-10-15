La Bellezah Homes Deo Pulangbato breaks ground for 2-storey townhouse units, turnover set for 2027

100% sell-out in less than three months

La Bellezah Homes Deo achieved a remarkable 100 percent sell-out of all 88 units in under three months— a clear reflection of Cebuano homebuyers’ strong trust in Myvan Properties.

Starting at P3.2 million, the project’s swift success highlights the growing demand for modern, affordable, and well-located homes within Cebu City. This milestone also reinforces Myvan’s reputation for delivering homes that combine comfort, function, and long-term value.

A modern sanctuary in Pulangbato

The symbolic shovel-turning and capsule-laying ceremony represented more than just the start of construction — it marked Myvan’s ongoing commitment to developing communities that blend nature, modern living, and city convenience.

“Lami gyud puy-an diri,” as locals would say— Pulangbato offers the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility, making it a serene haven within minutes of Cebu City’s heart.

Designed for modern Filipino families

La Bellezah Homes Deo is a two-storey townhouse development that brings together comfort, function, and affordability. With turnover set for 2027, it embodies Myvan’s promise of delivering homes that evolve with Filipino lifestyles.

Situated in Pulangbato, homeowners will enjoy refreshing mountain views and a peaceful environment— all while being close to major city destinations. It’s the ideal choice for families dreaming of a city home without the urban rush.

Expanding horizons: La Bellezah Flats– Pulangbato, Coming Soon

Following the success of La Bellezah Homes Deo, Myvan is expanding its Pulangbato footprint with La Bellezah Flats – Pulangbato, an upcoming five-tower condominium community featuring studio to 2-bedroom units starting at P1.6 million.

This development aims to make city living even more accessible, offering both homeownership and investment opportunities for families, professionals, and OFWs. Together, the La Bellezah communities will transform Pulangbato into one of Cebu’s most sought-after residential hubs.