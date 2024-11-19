Lahat Merry sa Merry GCash! Here’s how you could be one of 10 million winners and enjoy up to 50% off deals.

The holiday excitement is in full swing with only a few weeks left until Christmas. As the season fast approaching, GCash is thrilled to bring back its Merry GCash celebration—now bigger than ever!

This year, it promises to be even more rewarding to make sure you get the most out of every transaction. Whether you’re selecting thoughtful gifts for your loved ones, organizing a get-together meal with friends, or booking activities for your holiday getaway, GCash ensures Lahat ay Merry with exciting offers.

From special offers of up to 50 percent on your favorite brands to exclusive deals at this season’s biggest holiday bazaars, there’s a lot to discover. And, the best of them all is the Grand Raffle with 10 MILLION WINNERS - the biggest Christmas giveaway of GCash yet, with up to P10,000 GCash credits up for grabs every week!

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Merry GCash celebration:

Get the Chance to Win Everyday with the GCash Merry Mystery Gift Promo

From November 15, 2024, to January 3, 2025, GCash is making sure every transaction comes with a chance to win. Offering plenty of exciting prizes everyday, here’s how you can be a winner:

1. Use GCash daily by making any transaction to earn raffle tickets. Raffle entries are earned whenever you pay locally or abroad whether online or in-store. You can also get more entries when you Send Money, pay Bills, and buy Load in the GCash app and Borrow with GCash via GCredit, GLoan, or GGives.

2. Each successful transaction unlocks a GCash Merry Mystery Gift filled with potential prizes.

3. Tap any Mystery Gift to reveal your potential reward!

Aside from the P10,000 weekly prizes, you can also look forward to exciting prizes from Alipay+, such as merchant discounts worth 50 percent off from foodpanda, up to 20 percent from SHEIN, and more. You can also win GCash credits worth P100 to P1,000!