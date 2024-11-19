Lahat Merry sa Merry GCash! Here’s how you could be one of 10 million winners and enjoy up to 50% off deals.

The holiday excitement is in full swing with only a few weeks left until Christmas. As the season fast approaching, GCash is thrilled to bring back its Merry GCash celebration—now bigger than ever!
This year, it promises to be even more rewarding to make sure you get the most out of every transaction. Whether you’re selecting thoughtful gifts for your loved ones, organizing a get-together meal with friends, or booking activities for your holiday getaway, GCash ensures Lahat ay Merry with exciting offers.
From special offers of up to 50 percent on your favorite brands to exclusive deals at this season’s biggest holiday bazaars, there’s a lot to discover. And, the best of them all is the Grand Raffle with 10 MILLION WINNERS - the biggest Christmas giveaway of GCash yet, with up to P10,000 GCash credits up for grabs every week!
Here's everything you need to know about this year's Merry GCash celebration:
From November 15, 2024, to January 3, 2025, GCash is making sure every transaction comes with a chance to win. Offering plenty of exciting prizes everyday, here’s how you can be a winner:
1. Use GCash daily by making any transaction to earn raffle tickets. Raffle entries are earned whenever you pay locally or abroad whether online or in-store. You can also get more entries when you Send Money, pay Bills, and buy Load in the GCash app and Borrow with GCash via GCredit, GLoan, or GGives.
2. Each successful transaction unlocks a GCash Merry Mystery Gift filled with potential prizes.
3. Tap any Mystery Gift to reveal your potential reward!
Aside from the P10,000 weekly prizes, you can also look forward to exciting prizes from Alipay+, such as merchant discounts worth 50 percent off from foodpanda, up to 20 percent from SHEIN, and more. You can also win GCash credits worth P100 to P1,000!
Holiday bazaars are a beloved Filipino tradition, and this year, GCash is also partnering with some of the season’s biggest bazaars to get you started on your gift shopping.
At each of these bazaars, visit the Merry GCash Christmas Village to take photos with GCat & Friends, sign up for your first GCash Card at a discounted price of P200, and complete a series of tasks on the Merry G Bingo Card to redeem a prize!
From stylish bags and clothes for mom to unique toys for the kids and even new perfume options for dad, these bazaars have it all. So, be sure not to miss the Merry GCash Christmas Village on these dates:
● Noel Bazaar: November 15 to 17, November 22 to December 1, and December 12 to 15
● Spectrum Fair: November 9 to 10, 16 to 17, and December 7 to 8
● Trendsetter’s Bazaar: December 10 to 15 and 17 to 23
Starting November 15, GCash is bringing you even more holiday cheer with promos up to 50 percent off all your purchases!
You can shop at all your favorite brands like Complex Lifestyle Store, Nike, edamama, Bench, for the perfect holiday gifts and enjoy exclusive discounts when you pay with GCash.
Planning a potluck celebration with your barkada? Score deals at foodpanda, Boozy, Seattle’s Best, or Domino’s and bring everyone’s favorite dishes to the table.
If you’re planning to head out this holiday season, enjoy exclusive offers on Klook with GCash, whether it’s for local adventures or a hotel staycation to make memories with your loved ones.
With GCash, this holiday season is guaranteed to be more rewarding. From exciting deals to everyday rewards, GCash has you covered for all your Christmas traditions. Download the GCash app today, tap Merry GCash beside your GCash wallet balance in the home page, and follow @gcashofficial for updates on exclusive promos this Christmas season! (SPONSORED CONTENT)