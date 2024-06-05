Lalamove empowers Cebu delivery drivers with competitive earnings and flexibility.

Ronald Cadivida, a truck driver, echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Nakatulong ang Lalamove sa mga gastusin namin ng pamilya ko araw-araw kumpara nung empleyado pa ako. Ito ang gamit ko para sa monthly ng sasakyan ko.” (Lalamove has helped with our family's daily expenses compared to when I was an employee. This income allows me to cover the monthly payments for my vehicle).

Balancing work and family life

One of the key advantages of being a Lalamove partner driver is the flexibility it offers. Renante Villamor, a sedan driver balancing his part-time Lalamove work with a full-time office job, explained, “May full-time job ako, sideline ko lang po ang Lalamove para pandagdag pambayad sa aking sasakyan monthly at pang-gasolina.” (I have a full-time job but I take advantage of Lalamove's flexibility to earn more for my monthly car maintenance and fuel.)

John Wayne values the ability to control his time, enabling him to participate in his children’s school activities and be present as a father. He shared, “As a freelance partner driver of Lalamove, hawak ko ang oras ko. Kung pagod na ako o kailangan kong asikasuhin ang pamilya, pwede kong gawin. Halimbawa, may activities ‘yung mga anak ko sa school, nagagampanan ko pa rin ang tungkulin ko bilang isang ama.” (As a freelance partner driver with Lalamove, I can manage my time, participate in my children’s school activities and rest whenever I need to, which is crucial for family activities.)

Lalamove’s growth in Cebu: A boon for local drivers

Lalamove’s continued growth in Cebu presents an exciting opportunity for potential partner drivers. The company is calling on more Cebuanos to join the platform, promising a reliable source of income with comprehensive benefits called the Panalomove Driver Program. This program offers fuel discounts, personal accident insurance coverage, and vehicle maintenance deals.

Djon Nacario, managing director of Lalamove Philippines, emphasized the company’s commitment to its driver partners.“We are dedicated to empowering our partner drivers by providing competitive earnings and the flexibility they need to thrive. Lalamove is more than a delivery platform—it’s a community that supports each other,” he said.

Lalamove positions itself as an affordable on-demand delivery option in the Philippines, emphasizing value through its wide range of delivery vehicles and professional partner drivers. This approach particularly appeals to MSMEs that benefit from reasonably priced delivery service, making it a reliable and reasonably priced delivery service.

Getting started in on-demand delivery service