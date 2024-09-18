Lamudi’s latest property expo highlights vibrant property scene

Lamudi Property Fair 2024 recently concluded its three-day run at Robinsons Galleria Cebu — a grand comeback in Metro Cebu for the country’s largest property expo. From August 16 to 18, Cebu property buyers and investors got to explore the latest projects by the country’s top developers.

“We’re lucky to work with partner developers who present buyers and investors with the best property developments across the country. These partnerships indicate a steady interest in real estate and a particular enthusiasm for property options around the Philippines,” shared Lamudi Philippines Chief executive officer Michael Raquiza.

Proof that Cebuanos are actively looking for their dream property

“We have always seen consistently strong demand from Cebu on our platform,” shared Nonie Librella, Associate Director for Corporate Accounts of Lamudi Philippines. “The return of Lamudi Property Fair to Cebu is proof that Cebuanos are interested in property investment opportunities across the country.”

“We are eager to connect them with Lamudi's developer partners and other major real estate players so all Filipinos can get closer to finding and securing their dream homes,” Librella continued.

One of these developers is RLC Residences, a long-time partner of Lamudi.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Lamudi Philippines in connecting home seekers with the right home investments,” said Karen Cesario, Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer of RLC Residences. “Lamudi has supported us over the years, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration, helping more Filipinos make smart real estate investment decisions,” she highlighted.

The vibrant real estate scene in Cebu is highlighted by the interest in properties across all price points, from luxury residences to foreclosed properties. The Pag-Ibig Fund also joined the event to educate property investors about its acquired assets for sale. Representatives answered pressing questions from property buyers and investors present at the event.

Prior to the Lamudi Property Fair in Cebu, real estate professionals also welcomed the leading property platform warmly in a full-house networking night held last August 8 at Citadines Cebu City, an event in partnership with Security Bank.

Attendees brought home big prizes at daily raffles

Lamudi Property Fair is all about bringing property buyers closer to their options and helping them find their dream homes. In addition to engaging booth activities and informative learning sessions, attendees also got to participate in the event’s daily raffle.

Here’s the full list of raffle items:

● Six Starbucks Gift Certificates worth P500

● Six Uniqlo Gift Certificates worth P500

● Fili Cafe Dinner Buffet (NUSTAR Resort & Casino) for two people

● Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

● Sharp 6.0KG Fully Automatic Washing Machine

● NUSTAR Resort & Casino Cebu Overnight Stay for two adults and two children

● Fujidenzo 6 Cu. Ft. 2-Door Refrigerator

● Skyworth 32" HD Google TV

● Apple Watch (SE)

● iPhone 15 128 GB

Six lucky winners also brought home Robinsons Gift Certificates worth P1,000. Platinum sponsor RLC Residences also joined in the fun and rewarded three lucky winners an overnight stay with complimentary breakfast for two persons at FILI Hotel (Nustar).

Lamudi Property Fair remains free for all

“Lamudi is dedicated to helping Filipinos find their dream homes,” according to Carlo Rosales, Associate Director for Brand Marketing of Lamudi Philippines. “After five years since our last property fair in Cebu, it feels great to be back here, catering to the rising interest in home buying in the region,” he continued.

Like its Metro Manila counterpart, the three-day expo in Cebu is free for all who register. Attendees were encouraged to browse their options, ask questions, and find the best deals that align with their budget and lifestyle. This way, Filipinos can inch closer to the ultimate goal of homeownership.

GFiber Prepaid and IKEA are the co-presenters of the Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Cebu. RLC Residences is its platinum sponsor. Gold sponsors include Ayala Land, Avida, and Cebu Landmasters.

Here’s the full list of property developers and real estate players that sponsored the event:

● GFiber Prepaid

● IKEA

● RLC Residences

● Ayala Land

● Avida

● Cebu Landmasters

● Aboitiz Land

● Vista Land

● Security Bank

● Primeworld Land Holdings

● BPI Buena Mano

The media partners of Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Cebu include SunStar Cebu, Cebu Daily News Digital, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, The Philippine Star, Manila Standard, Business World, The Manila Times, and Malaya Business Insight.

The media support are Real Estate Blog PH, Media Blast Digital, Nego Sentro, Property Finds Asia, Village Connect, Executive Chronicles, Yo Manila, World Executive Digest, and Bravo Filipino.

So, what’s next for the Lamudi Property Fair? Check out lamudi.com.ph/propertyfair/ to stay updated! (PR)