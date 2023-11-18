Learn How to Capture Photos Like a Pro During Your Holiday Travels with the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

GOING on a trip for the holiday season is an immersive visual experience — and not just while you’re there. People today often use images posted on social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest as inspiration for vacation destinations. That's why it's no surprise that the travel photos influencers and content creators post online play a significant role in enticing many people to visit specific destinations.
The latest release of the OPPO Reno10 5G Series comes the flagship-level phone– the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G. It highlights its next-level imaging capabilities that allow users to shoot photos with #ThePortraitExpert standard.
Ruined photos are a traveler's nightmare, and one commonly overlooked mistake they tend to make, professional photographer Magic Liwanag also noted, is failing to check their camera lenses for dirt before clicking the shutter.
He says, “Sometimes we get too excited to take photos and videos that we forget our fingers do smudges to the camera lens. Good to know that. The Reno10 Pro+ has a notification to remind us to clean our camera lens.”
Another valuable tip for travelers is to activate the photo grid.
According to Magic, “I really think it helps to see your photos or videos captured and leveled already. Eliminating the time to crop and edit for straight horizons.”
The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G makes it easy to enable this feature within its camera settings.
When traveling, many don’t realize the importance of lighting and how it affects the quality of our vacation photos.
Magic lends his trick when it comes to dealing with varying lighting, “It helps when you know how to properly expose your subject. So, don’t forget to click on your subject and check the exposure slider (the one with the sun icon right next to your selected focus point); that’s the best way to get proper photos/videos exposed. You can also turn on HDR in the camera settings to aid with getting equally exposed scenes.”
Mark Nicdao, a seasoned photographer and enthusiastic traveler, shares insights on using lighting in travel photography.
He says, “I long press the screen then pick where it’s going to be focused, then that’s when I adjust the brightness if it needs adjusting."
He even shared his favorite OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G feature for this situation, “the 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with OIS and 112° Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera always is my go-to when I’m traveling. Since the resolution is impressive all, I have to think is how and what I want to show in this photo."
Capturing the finest travel photos requires more than just a top-tier camera; it demands confidence and a unique perspective. While we often strive for perfection in every travel shot, remember that sometimes, you just need to seize the moment.
Mark notes, “…sometimes it’s also great to give yourself an assignment just to keep your creativity being challenged and being sharpened.”
“If you’re not sure, commit to a perspective. I normally always shoot horizontally and make sure I shoot at 4K in videos and use High Res in photo mode. I also make sure I have enough space to crop in vertically.”
Magic shares about choosing the orientation for travel photos using his OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G. “Either way, just do both. You’re on vacation, so no pressure.” We couldn’t agree more.
The next-level imaging capabilities of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G make the best travel companion for immortalizing new memories as you go. “With the telephoto capabilities of the Reno10 Pro+, get more out of the experience by using the telephoto lens. Getting more reach and new perspectives.” Magic agrees.
Mark gushes over his favorite travel photos taken using his OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G. He took this amazing photo while working on his painting in Venice.
“I saw this clock on the shelves and I was thinking of a self-portrait with the clock. It also served as an everyday reminder that the clock is ticking, and every second is crucial for my word. Meaning I really need the focus to finish everything that I signed on. I want to test the portal expertise of OPPO on this. And I wasn’t disappointed.” he recalls.
Another pro-level image result was taken while he was strolling in Lugano, “I saw how it just breaks the whole natural beauty of the place, this Liquid Metal sculpture absorbed the whole view in a very small scale through its reflection and at the same time it looked so surreal almost like a small tornado with its ripples, mirroring the lake on its backdrop.” he recollects.
That proves professional-level photography is possible with the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G.
