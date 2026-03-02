Learning spaces, powered by care

A renewed sense of comfort and care now welcomes students and educators at Tulang Integrated School as MLhuillier Financial Services extended meaningful support to enhance the school’s facilities and overall learning environment.

Guided by its commitment to uplifting public schools and strengthening communities, MLhuillier responded to the school’s identified needs by donating newly constructed comfort rooms, school signage, and essential school items. These contributions are vital in improving daily school operations and ensuring that learners and teachers benefit from a cleaner, safer, and more conducive space for education.

The turnover activity became even more significant through the presence and active participation of school leaders, teachers, parents, barangay officials, and students. Their collaboration reflected a strong spirit of unity and shared responsibility in promoting quality education and community development. The occasion served not only as a formal handover of resources but also as a celebration of partnership and collective commitment to the welfare of the learners.