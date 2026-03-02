Learning spaces, powered by care

A renewed sense of comfort and care now welcomes students and educators at Tulang Integrated School as MLhuillier Financial Services extended meaningful support to enhance the school’s facilities and overall learning environment.
Guided by its commitment to uplifting public schools and strengthening communities, MLhuillier responded to the school’s identified needs by donating newly constructed comfort rooms, school signage, and essential school items. These contributions are vital in improving daily school operations and ensuring that learners and teachers benefit from a cleaner, safer, and more conducive space for education.
The turnover activity became even more significant through the presence and active participation of school leaders, teachers, parents, barangay officials, and students. Their collaboration reflected a strong spirit of unity and shared responsibility in promoting quality education and community development. The occasion served not only as a formal handover of resources but also as a celebration of partnership and collective commitment to the welfare of the learners.
Representing MLhuillier during the activity were its Regional Managers, Area Managers, Regional Trainers, and Lakbai Norte Officers, whose presence symbolized the organization’s dedication to service, leadership, and social responsibility. Their engagement with the school community further strengthened ties and reinforced the importance of cooperation between the private sector and public institutions.
This initiative showcases MLhuillier’s dedication to going beyond financial services by supporting education and caring for local communities. Through its ongoing partnership with public schools, the company helps create healthier learning spaces, inspire students to reach their potential, and empower educators in shaping future generations.
By fostering meaningful partnerships and addressing real community needs, MLhuillier contributes to nation-building and sustainable development, inspiring progress and touching lives as it fulfills its promise as “Ang Tulay ng Pamilyang Pilipino.”
For more information, visit mlcares.mlhuillier.com or subscribe to the Foundation’s YouTube channel, ML Cares Foundation, for the latest updates and community stories.