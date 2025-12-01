Let the bai Season Begin!

Discover bai Hotel Cebu’s ultimate guide to a festive Yuletide season.

bai Hotel Cebu embraces the festive season with "bai for the Holidays," a special curation of holiday bundles that focus on exceptional dining experiences and a gift guide for you to share with your loved ones.

From the moment guests step through the doors, they are welcomed with the signature warmth of Filipino hospitality. Guests are invited to feast on special holiday dishes, indulge in decadent desserts, and toast to a joyous occasion with festive cocktails and premium wines. Each of our restaurants and bars transforms into vibrant culinary hubs of excellence, where the flavors of the season come alive in every bite.

