Let the bai Season Begin!

Discover bai Hotel Cebu’s ultimate guide to a festive Yuletide season.
bai Hotel Cebu embraces the festive season with "bai for the Holidays," a special curation of holiday bundles that focus on exceptional dining experiences and a gift guide for you to share with your loved ones.
From the moment guests step through the doors, they are welcomed with the signature warmth of Filipino hospitality. Guests are invited to feast on special holiday dishes, indulge in decadent desserts, and toast to a joyous occasion with festive cocktails and premium wines. Each of our restaurants and bars transforms into vibrant culinary hubs of excellence, where the flavors of the season come alive in every bite.
’TIS THE SEASON FOR HOLI-TREATS!
Bring home the magic of the holidays with the perfect haul. Visit the bai Hotel’s Gingerbread House display at the lobby level, where you can find thoughtfully curated offerings, including: grazing boxes (Cielo Curate at Php 1,700 net to Royal Reserve at Php 2,700 net), our signature Christmas Hamper at Php 1,200 net, and gingerbread houses (small at Php 999 net and big at Php 1,500 net). Be sure to pre-order yours at least one day before pick-up between November 21 and December 31 to secure your holi-treats.
IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME TO FEAST at CAFÉ BAI
Gather your loved ones and prepare for a spectacular gastronomic journey at CAFÉ bai, where the most wonderful time of the year is marked by grand feasting! Leave the cooking to the chefs and just enjoy yourselves. From the family-friendly Christmas Eve and Christmas Day spreads to the festive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals, there is a magnificent selection of local and international favorites.
On Christmas Eve, December 24, Buffet Lunch is at Php 1,888 net per person and Dinner at Php 2,888 net per person. On Christmas Day, December 25, the Lunch Buffet is at Php 1,888 net per person and the Dinner Buffet is at Php 2,288 net per person. A choir will serenade CAFÉ bai diners on December 24 during dinner and on December 25 at lunchtime.
View our digital bai for the Holidays brochure: bit.ly/baifortheholidays2025 (PR)