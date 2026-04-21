Life, uninterrupted in Cebu: All Batteries Inc. teams up with Jackery to provide dependable power solutions

With the goal of providing portable power solutions throughout the Philippines, Jackery, the Apple of Solar Generators, finally arrives in the Queen City of the South, Cebu. Partnering with All Batteries Inc., Jackery’s power stations and solar panels are now available at all All Batteries branches in Cebu, including Mandaue, Banilad, Mactan, Banawa, Talisay, Liloan and Carcar.

Jackery’s expansion to Visayas, starting with Cebu, aims to meet the region’s rising need for sustainable energy. With Cebu as a booming commercial hub, power outages are more than just minor inconveniences; they disrupt productivity and can lead to lost business opportunities. With Jackery’s advanced technology and All Batteries’ excellent service and strong local support, this initiative is making energy independence more accessible than ever for the Cebuano community.

"Cebu’s economy is rapidly progressing, so its current energy landscape also requires modern solutions. With the availability of Jackery and through the help of All Batteries Inc. in bringing this to the region, we are providing a critical tool for energy security for homes, and for the business community, so life doesn’t stop when the grid does,” shared Igue Bonifacio, marketing and emerging businesses head of Cognetics Inc.

“We are proud to be among the first to bring Jackery here in Cebu. Cebuanos have been searching for a reliable portable power source, and Jackery’s award-winning features and globally recognized technology could be exactly what they are looking for. We invite everyone to visit our stores and explore how Jackery can meet their power needs,” shared Francis Manglapus, president of All Batteries, Inc.

There’s a perfect Jackery product for every need: the Explorer 100 Plus, which is portable and can charge three devices simultaneously; the Explorer 300 Plus, ideal for outdoor use; and the Explorer 1000v2, suited for heavy-duty power backup. Additionally, the Solar Saga panels enable users to harness solar energy for a cleaner, more sustainable power source. And unlike traditional generators that rely heavily on fuel, Jackery units are safe for indoor use and operate whisper-quietly: key features suitable for condominium dwellers and residents in community clusters.

Visit any All Batteries Inc. location to check out Jackery or inquire through their hotline at (032) 340 8989 / (0917) 624 7228

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