Lighting the way: A candlemaker’s journey to electrification with AboitizPower and Visayan Electric

For Rosel S. Raganas, a 42-year-old candlemaker and vendor from Barangay Cantao-an, candles were both a source of livelihood and a reminder of a necessity her family lacked. For 17 years, Rosel has been crafting and selling candles, supporting her family alongside her work as a labandera (washerwoman). In her 40 years in Barangay Cantao-an, Rosel and her family lived in a home without electricity.

Before their home electrification, the Raganas family relied on a lamparilla (kerosene lamp), constantly purchasing gas to keep their home lit after dark.

Their story took a turn on June 10, 2023, when their home was finally connected to electricity. This life-changing event was initially expected to happen in December 2021 but was delayed by the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette. The wait, however, was worth it.

With electricity, Rosel, her husband, and their three daughters have experienced significant changes in their daily routine. Simple tasks that once required painstaking effort are now accomplished with more ease. For one, the convenience of electric lighting meant no more struggling to buy gas for the lamparilla. Evenings are now bright, allowing the family to extend their activities beyond sunset. Rosel’s children are now able to study comfortably at night, significantly improving their educational opportunities.