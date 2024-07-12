Lighting the way: A candlemaker’s journey to electrification with AboitizPower and Visayan Electric

For Rosel S. Raganas, a 42-year-old candlemaker and vendor from Barangay Cantao-an, candles were both a source of livelihood and a reminder of a necessity her family lacked. For 17 years, Rosel has been crafting and selling candles, supporting her family alongside her work as a labandera (washerwoman). In her 40 years in Barangay Cantao-an, Rosel and her family lived in a home without electricity.
Before their home electrification, the Raganas family relied on a lamparilla (kerosene lamp), constantly purchasing gas to keep their home lit after dark.
Their story took a turn on June 10, 2023, when their home was finally connected to electricity. This life-changing event was initially expected to happen in December 2021 but was delayed by the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette. The wait, however, was worth it.
With electricity, Rosel, her husband, and their three daughters have experienced significant changes in their daily routine. Simple tasks that once required painstaking effort are now accomplished with more ease. For one, the convenience of electric lighting meant no more struggling to buy gas for the lamparilla. Evenings are now bright, allowing the family to extend their activities beyond sunset. Rosel’s children are now able to study comfortably at night, significantly improving their educational opportunities.
“Tungod kay naa na mi kuryente, dili nami maki-charge ug cellphone sa silingan, ari nalang sa among balay. Kung mag tuon ang mga bata sa gabie, naa nay suga. Katong lamparilla pa among gamit, ngitngit kaayo, dili maklaro ba,”
Rosel shared.
(Because we already have electricity, we don’t need to go to our neighbors to charge our phones; we can now do it at home. When the children study at night, it’s bright. Before, when we used a lamparilla, it was dark and they couldn't see properly.)
The family's health has also benefited, as they no longer inhale the harmful fumes from burning gas. Household chores, too, have become less burdensome, with appliances like electric irons and electric fans easing their tasks.
Rosel has also invested in appliances like a rice cooker, which helps her prepare meals especially for her husband who leaves early for his job as a construction worker. They are also now more informed on current events thanks to television and radio access.
Rosel's home was finally connected to the electrical grid through the Sitio Electrification Program, the national government’s initiative to link remote areas like Barangay Cantao-an to the electrical grids of distribution utilities. This program is a key government priority focused on economic development and poverty reduction, striving to achieve 100 percent electrification across the Philippines.
Rosel and her family extended their heartfelt gratitude to Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and Visayan Electric Company, Inc. (Visayan Electric) for the life-changing opportunity. Visayan Electric, a subsidiary of AboitizPower, is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.
The gift of electricity has illuminated not just the home of the Raganas family, but also their lives, similar to others in their community.
In Rosel’s words, “Kini nga kuryente usa ka dako nga pagbag-o sa among kinabuhi. Daghang salamat, Aboitiz Power ug Visayan Electric, sa paghatag namo ani nga oportunidad.”
(This electricity has brought a significant change in our lives. Thank you very much, Aboitiz Power and Visayan Electric, for giving us this opportunity.)
As the Raganas family looks forward to a future with electricity, they plan to make the most of this newfound convenience. They are hopeful for better days ahead, filled with the promise of growth, both personally and professionally.
The story of Rosel Raganas accounts the transformative power of electricity and the positive impact it can have on families and communities at large. It highlights the critical role of companies like AboitizPower and Visayan Electric in bringing light and hope to those who have lived without it for so long. (SPONSORED CONTENT)