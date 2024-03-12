Lighting the Way: Arian Gorre's inspiring path as a female electrician

Reflecting on her experience, Arian is grateful that she has never been discriminated against in the workplace. Instead, she is surrounded by people who appreciate her as an electrician.

Although she also admits that there are physical challenges she faced as a female electrician, particularly in using tools and equipment that were not specifically designed with women in mind. However, these challenges did not discourage Arian, in fact, they made her stronger and more determined to succeed.

“Despite these challenges,” Gorre stated, “I have learned to adapt and find ways to effectively perform my job, proving that gender does not determine competency or capability.”

It might boggle many minds that Arian chose a career traditionally seen as that of a man, but this doesn't faze her at all. She wants to inspire other women to pursue their passion, even if that means defying odds and going against the status quo.