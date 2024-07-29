Liloan Children’s Hospital breaks ground, advances pediatric healthcare in the municipality

Deputy Speaker and Fifth District of Cebu Representative, Cong. Duke Frasco led the groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated Liloan Children’s Hospital, celebrating a significant milestone in the advancement of pediatric healthcare in the Province of Cebu. The event was graced by the presence of Department of Health (DOH) Regional Director Jaime Bernadas, Mayor Aljew Frasco, Mayor Jury Quino, and officials of the municipalities of Liloan and Compostela.

A dream come true

The Liloan Children’s Hospital has been a dream of Cong. Duke Frasco, who first envisioned the idea during his first term as Mayor of Liloan, Cebu in 2007. His commitment to this vision over the years continued as he became the Representative of the Fifth District of Cebu in 2019 and principally authored House Bill No. 8274.

Recognizing the need for a dedicated healthcare facility for children in Cebu and the Visayas, Cong. Frasco championed House Bill No. 8274 during his first as Congressman. The bill was successfully passed and signed into law as Republic Act No. 11886 on 29 June 2022, laying the foundation for the establishment of the Liloan Children’s Hospital.

The new facility is set to become a cornerstone of pediatric care, not only for Liloan but for the Province of Cebu and the Visayas and Mindanao regions. It will offer a wide range of services including specialized prenatal and pediatric care, emergency care facilities, general care and out patient facilities, as well as nutrition counseling, immunization, educational training for parenting, and health awareness programs, among others.

Cong. Frasco highlighted that this project aligns with a broader national vision for the country. In the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, the President emphasized the need for decentralizing specialty hospitals from Luzon and establishing them in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The Liloan Children’s Hospital embodies this vision and reflects the ongoing commitment of equitable healthcare access all throughout the country.

“This hospital is a commitment to our children’s health and well-being. We are investing in our children’s health and, ultimately, in the future of our community. As we break ground today, we look forward to the day when this hospital opens its doors and begins its vital mission,” Cong. Duke Frasco stated. (PR)