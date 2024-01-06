Lions Club International to ignite Sinulog 2024 festivities

The Lions Clubs International District 301-B2 is set to make a resounding presence at the upcoming Sinulog Festival in 2024.

Encompassing various Lions Clubs from Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Samar, and Leyte, the district is gearing up with enthusiasm to actively participate in this prominent cultural and tourism extravaganza, a celebration that vividly showcases the rich heritage and traditions of the Philippines — the Sinulog Festival.

Lions Clubs International stands as the world's largest humanitarian service club organization.

With a global presence, it boasts over 48,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members, including the dynamic youth wing Leo, spread across 200 countries and geographic areas worldwide.

The Lions are dedicated to serving both locally and globally, actively contributing to addressing some of the most significant challenges humanity faces.

The inclusion of Lions Clubs International District 301-B2 in the Sinulog Festival underscores the organization's commitment not only to its core humanitarian mission but also to the celebration and promotion of cultural diversity and traditions.

Their participation adds a vibrant and dynamic element to the festival, aligning with the spirit of unity and community that the Sinulog Festival embodies.