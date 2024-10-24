Lite Shipping launches new route from Oslob, Cebu to Dipolog City.

Lite Ferries will be deploying its IACS-classed vessel, M/V Lite Ferry Seven, a brand new 72-meter ship designed to offer a comfortable and reliable voyage.

The schedule for this new route is as follows:



-Oslob, Cebu to Dipolog City: Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 6 p.m.



-Dipolog City to Oslob, Cebu: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday at 2 a.m.



-Oslob, Cebu to Dapitan: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday at 6 p.m.



-Dapitan to Oslob, Cebu: Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 2 a.m.



In addition, Lite Shipping Corporation will introduce a brand new IACS-classed vessel, M/V Lite Ferry TEN, on December 2024. This ship will serve the Dumaguete City to Dipolog City and Dumaguete City to Dapitan routes, further expanding the company’s network in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.



Lite Shipping Corporation, known for its commitment to safety, efficiency, and comfort, continues to expand its network, connecting key cities in the Visayas and Mindanao. The company operates modern, IACS-class vessels, ensuring world-class maritime standards in every voyage.



