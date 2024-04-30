Local Actions with Ripple Effects: Making Waves through Coastal Cleanup Efforts

Amid coastal communities in the country, an encouraging chapter in environmental stewardship is unfolding, showing how the public and private sectors can work hand in hand to become a line of defense towards the realization of cleaner coastlines and healthier marine ecosystems.

As an archipelago, the Philippines is renowned for its stunning beaches framed by clear turquoise waters, making it one of the world's most captivating coastal destinations. But despite this natural beauty, the Philippines is considered the largest contributor of plastic waste per capita in the ocean.

In 2023, an international study found the Philippines averaging 3.3 kilograms of plastic waste per person per year. Taken together, this is equivalent to more than 350,000 tonnes of plastic waste entering the ocean from the Philippines, making up 36% of the world’s total.

With an advocacy of protecting the coastal environments around its power plants, Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) subsidiaries Therma South, Inc. (TSI) in Davao del Sur and Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) in Toledo City, Cebu are actively working together with the local community through annual coastal clean-up drives. This year’s push coincided with World Water Day, commemorated every March 22.