Luxury fashion house Dior opens in NUSTAR Resort Cebu

Cebu welcomed a taste of Parisian flair as Dior unveiled its first-ever store in the city on April 12, 2024, at The Mall, NUSTAR Hotel and Casino.

Known for its high-end fashion statements, Dior brought its iconic style to Cebuanos, showcasing a range of clothing and accessories for both men and women. From elegant dresses to stylish shoes and perfumes, there's something for every luxury enthusiast.

The opening of the Dior store offers locals a chance to experience top-tier fashion, signifying a blend of cultures: Parisian elegance and Cebu's vibrant energy.

Aside from offering access to luxury goods, Dior's presence adds a layer of prestige and sophistication to Cebu's evolving identity. It's a significant occasion for Cebu's fashion scene, marking a new era of style and sophistication.