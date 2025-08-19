Mabuhay Filcement Inc. brings free healthcare to Brgy. Balud, San Fernando, residents benefit from medical mission.

True to its commitment to community welfare through its advocacy program Mabuhay Cares, Mabuhay Filcement Inc. successfully conducted a medical mission in Barangay Balud, San Fernando, Cebu on August 3, 2025.

The event was a resounding success, with a total of 368 residents receiving free medical services, including consultations, blood sugar testing, blood pressure monitoring, and the distribution of essential medicines and vitamin supplements. Beneficiaries included children, the elderly, and families from various puroks of the barangay.