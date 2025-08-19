Feature

Mabuhay Filcement Inc. brings free healthcare to Brgy. Balud, San Fernando, residents benefit from medical mission

True to its commitment to community welfare through its advocacy program Mabuhay Cares, Mabuhay Filcement Inc. successfully conducted a medical mission in Barangay Balud, San Fernando, Cebu on August 3, 2025.

The event was a resounding success, with a total of 368 residents receiving free medical services, including consultations, blood sugar testing, blood pressure monitoring, and the distribution of essential medicines and vitamin supplements. Beneficiaries included children, the elderly, and families from various puroks of the barangay.

The Mabuhay Cement team, together with barangay health workers and barangay officials, ensured the smooth and safe delivery of services throughout the day. Residents welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm and gratitude.

This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to serve and uplift the communities we call home. Through ‘Mabuhay Cares,’ we aspire to go beyond business—to stand as a true partner in nurturing health, championing wellness, and helping build a stronger, brighter nation for all,”
said Enrison T. Benedicto, president of Mabuhay Filcement Inc.

The success of this medical mission reflects Mabuhay Filcement Inc.’s dedication to social responsibility—fostering not just stronger infrastructure, but also healthier and more resilient communities. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

