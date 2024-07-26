Mabuhay Filcement Inc. holds medical mission, provides healthcare aid to the community

"MABUHAY CARES is our unwavering commitment to serve our neighboring communities whom we consider as our partners."
This guiding principle fuels Mabuhay Filcement Inc.'s medical mission, which vividly illustrates its dedication to provide additional access for healthcare services to their nearby communities.
Through its coordinated efforts and compassionate care, the company's dedicated Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) team and its volunteers with the help of Barangay Officials, Barangay Health Workers and Purok Mangga's officials conducted a transformative medical mission in Purok Mangga, Brgy. Panadtaran, San Fernando Cebu, on July 20, 2024. This initiative provides essential healthcare services to the 300 individuals from Purok Mannga, Lansones and Kamansiles 1 & 2, addressing prevalent health issues and offering much-needed medical assistance.
Throughout the day, Mabuhay offered a range of vital services such as Medical Consultations and Health Screenings. Essential medications and vitamins were also distributed based on individual needs, ensuring continued care beyond the mission day.
“Inspired by the success of this mission, we are committed to continuing our efforts to expand healthcare access and support the neighboring communities. Together, we can build a healthier and more equitable future for all because Mabuhay Cares,” shared Enrison T. Benedicto, president of Mabuhay Filcement Inc. (PR)