Mactan-Cebu International Airport welcomes the Christmas season with a ‘Paskong Pinoy’ Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the country’s multi- awarded gateway destination, celebrated the festive season with a Filipino-themed Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held on November 23, 2023 at the Airport Village of Terminal 1.

Taking center stage is the airport’s over 20-foot Christmas Tree adorned with ornaments that were handmade and locally sourced such as the Christmas balls made from rattan and abaca, sinamay ribbon, baskets made of dried pandan leaves, raffia fiber, nito balls, guitars, and parols made of capiz shells.

The ceremonial lighting was led by MCIA Chief executive adviser Subhash Murikenchery, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Julius “Jayjay” Neri, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Lapu-Lapu City District Representative Ma. Cynthia “Cindy” Chan.

The event featured performances from NPO Seven Spirit Orchestra and the Indiana Aerospace University Performing Arts Guild.

Lorenzo, the adorable bomb-sniffing dog patrol of MCIAA’S K9 unit, also graced the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Lorenzo has captured the hearts of netizens over his hard work patrolling over the baggage claim carousel, detecting improvised explosive devices and other prohibited substances.

Christmas has always been special in many ways that are distinctly Filipino. At Mactan-Cebu International Airport, travelers from both domestic and international terminals are sure to feel cheery and joyful spirits, not just from the festive decorations but also of the holiday activities that the airport has prepared for travelers.

Adding to the festive spirit, the MCIA “Paskong Pinoy” Bazaar is open from November 15 until December 31, 2023, at the Terminal 1 Grand Lobby, Terminal 1 Airport Village, and Terminal 2 Arrival Area. The bazaar showcases 40 local merchants selling Pinoy delicacies, products, and apparels from General Santos City and Davao, among others, that serve as perfect giveaways for the holidays.

Month-long festive offers and discount schemes are being run by the overwhelming majority of MCIA merchants including top international brands, food and retail outlets.

In addition, passengers waiting to board their flights are in for a Christmas musical treat from chorale performances happening on December 21 to 23, 2023.

MCIA is expecting an uptick in the volume of passenger traffic during the holidays as many Filipinos return home to be reunited with families. (SPONSORED CONTENT)