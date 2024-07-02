Mactan Island Memorial Garden inaugurates new Memorial Chapel and services

“The Wake” is also slated to be Cebu and Mactan’s foremost venue for respectful remembrance, creating an incomparably solemn atmosphere for honoring the deceased.

The MIMG team, led by Martin Philip S. Yeung, chief executive officer and president of MIMG and MSY World, announced the memorial garden’s foray into expanded funeral services and wake venues.

He spoke about the memorial park’s innovative direction and the importance of MSY World’s core values: goodness, kindness, fairness, loyalty, hope, and community dedication, encapsulated in their motto, “Make Things Good.” He also highlighted how MIMG helps create meaningful legacies through its products.

MIMG is another testament to the quality and dedication that MSY World brings to the market. All these efforts are embodied by the company's mantra, "Make Things Good."

The event was well-attended by the general public, Mactan officials, corporate partners, and MIMG executives—excited for the memorial garden's new direction.

It was also graced by the presence of three generations of the Yeung family, highlighted by the support of philanthropist and pioneer Dame Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung and her supportive husband, renowned businessman Carlos Yeung.

Beyond being a leader in burial spaces and venues, MIMG is poised to challenge the death care and memorial market in Cebu. It is soon going into cremation and columbariums, marking its transformation into a comprehensive player and the top destination for respectful remembrance. The revitalized MIMG brand ensures convenience and 360-degree assistance as you go through life’s most challenging moments.

Already boasting over eight hectares of sprawling space, MIMG has embarked on a two-hectare expansion to accommodate the growing demand for burial plots and family mausoleums. In addition, the memorial park now offers funeral home services with its partners, guaranteed to impress the market in quality and accessibility.

For more inquiries on Mactan Island Memorial Garden’s new chapel, “The Wake,” and its products, please contact (0977) 845 8637 or visit its office located in Basak-Marigondon Rd, Crossing, Marigondondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Discover the serene environment and its comprehensive funeral home services it provides. (PR)