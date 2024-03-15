MagsPeak Mountain Resort & Villas to open its doors to the public this Holy Week.

Recharge your spiritual batteries with a trip to the mountains at MagsPeak Mountain Resort and Villas this Holy Week. MagsPeak Mountain Resort and Villas, a joint venture between MagsPeak Nature Park Inc. and leading Vismin developer Cebu Landmasters, is Cebu’s newest destination for Holy Week Spiritual devotions—with a rosary walk trail, way of the cross, meditation garden and the Our Lady of the Pillar Chapel open this holy week starting on March 25.

The Holy Week activities will culminate with an Easter Sunday Mass, at 10 a.m. This will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for everyone to enjoy.